JD(U) Finalises 44 Candidates In Second List, Completes 101-Seat Bihar Poll Lineup

Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) releases final list of 44 candidates, completes its 101-seat share under NDA; four Muslim nominees also included as party balances caste and community.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar election 2025 Bihar Assembly elections Nitish Kumar JDU candidates
Nitish Kumar File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • JD(U) released its second and final list of 44 candidates for Bihar polls.

  • The list includes ministers Leshi Singh, Jayant Raj, and Vijendra Prasad Yadav.

  • With this, JD(U) completes its 101-seat share under the NDA alliance.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) on Thursday released its second and final list of 44 candidates for the 2025 Assembly elections, completing the party’s full lineup of 101 seats under the NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP.

The first list of 57 candidates had been announced a day earlier after extensive discussions within the JD(U) leadership over seat allocation in the alliance.

null - File photo
JD(U) Finalises Lists For Bihar Poll, May Drop Four Candidates

BY Outlook News Desk

According to The Indian Express, the latest list includes several ministers such as Sheila Mandal, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Leshi Singh, Jayant Raj, and Mohd Zama Khan. JD(U) has fielded Kaladhar Mandal from the Rupauli seat. Party MP Sanjay Kumar Jha told The Indian Express that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would launch the campaign later in the day.

Bihar Election 2025: JD(U) Final Candidates List

With this announcement, JD(U) has now named all candidates in its share of seats. The 44 names announced on Thursday are:

Valmikinagar – Dhirendra Pratap Singh (Rinku Singh)

Related Content
Related Content

Sikta – Samrudh Verma

Narkatiya – Vishal Sah

Kasariya – Shalini Mishra

Shivhar – Shweta Gupta

Sursand – Nagendra Raut

Runisaidpur – Pankaj Mishra

Harnakhi – Sudhanshu Shekhar

Babubarhi – Meena Kamat

Phulparas – Shaila Mandal

Laukaha – Satish Saha

Nirmali – Aniruddha Prasad Yadav

Pipra – Ram Vilas Kamat

Supaul – Vijendra Prasad Yadav

Tribeniganj (S.C.) – Sonam Rani Sardar

Raniganj (S.C.) – Adhishtit Rishidev

Arariya – Shabnum Akhter

Jokihat – Janab Manzar Alam

Thakurganj – Gopal Agrawal

Amour – Saba Zafar

Rupauli – Kaladhar Mandal

Dhamdaha – Leshi Singh

Korba – Dulalachand Goswami

Manihari (S.T.) – Shambhu Suman

Barari – Vijay Singh Nishad

Gopalpur – Bullo Mandal

Sultanganj – Dr Lalit Narayan Mandal

Kahalgaon – Shivanand Mukesh

Amarpur – Jayant Raj

Dhuraiya (S.T.) – Manish Kumar

Belhar – Manoj Yadav

Chainpur – Mohd Zama Khan

Karahgar – Bashisth Singh

Karakat – Mahabali Singh

Nokha – Nagendra Chandravanshi

Kurthi – Pappu Kumar Verma

Jehanabad – Chandeshwar Chandravanshi

Ghosi – Rituraj Kumar

Nabinagar – Chetan Anand Singh

Rafiganj – Pramod Kumar Singh

Belaganj – Manorama Devi

Nawada – Vibha Devi

Jhajha – Damodar Rawat

Chakai – Sumit Kumar Singh

JD(U) Fields Four Muslim Candidates, Focuses on Caste Balance

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) has fielded four Muslim candidates for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, according to an NDTV report. The party’s minority nominees include Mohd. Zama Khan from Chainpur, Saba Zafar from Amour, Janab Manzar Alam from Jokihat, and Shagufta Azim from Araria. Except for Chainpur, the remaining three constituencies lie in the Seemanchal region — a politically sensitive area that accounts for a large share of Bihar’s 17% Muslim population, NDTV reported.

Prashant Kishor - PTI
Bihar Elections: Jan Suraaj Party Releases Second List, Names Candidates For 65 Seats

BY Outlook News Desk

According to the NDTV, the JD(U)’s Muslim representation this time is less than half of the ten candidates it had fielded in the 2020 elections. The party’s candidate selection aims to balance caste and community representation across its 101 seats under the NDA alliance. It has given tickets to 37 candidates from Backward Classes, 22 each from Extremely Backward Classes and the General Category, 15 from Scheduled Castes, and one from a Scheduled Tribe.

NDTV also reported that the JD(U) list includes 13 women, five ministers in the current government, and three candidates considered strong local figures. The BJP, its NDA ally, has not fielded any Muslim candidate this election, while smaller allies like HAM, RLM, and LJP (Ram Vilas) have announced most of their nominees under the coalition’s seat-sharing plan.

(With inputs from The Indian Express and NDTV)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round One Day 2 Updates: Tejrana Smashes Double Century On First-Class Debut For Goa

  2. NZ Vs ENG, 1st T20I: England Name Playing XI For Christchurch Opener With Harry Brook As Captain

  3. Jasprit Bumrah Loses Cool At Mumbai Airport, Snaps At Paparazzi, Says 'Maine Bulaya Hi Nahi' - Video

  4. India Tour Of Australia: Shubman Gill-Led Side Land Late In Perth Due To Flight Delay - Video

  5. Gill Hugging Rohit, Kohli's Thumbs-Up And More: Best Moments From Indian Team's Australia Departure

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  2. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  3. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  4. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

  2. Not Against Hindi, But Imposition’: DMK Reaffirms Tamil Priority Amid Rumours Of Ban

  3. Prashant Kishor Opts Out Of Contesting From Raghopur: A Strategic Retreat Or Political Realism?

  4. Ashley Tellis Arrest By FBI Triggers Political Debate In India

  5. CPI (ML) Liberation Condemns Arrest of Party Candidates For Bihar Election

Entertainment News

  1. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  2. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  3. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  4. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  5. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

  2. Feds Arrest Indian-American Defence Analyst Ashley Tellis

  3. Gaza Ceasefire Tested: Israel Fires On Suspects In North Gaza

  4. Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga Dies in Kerala During Ayurvedic Visit

  5. Australia’s High Court Upholds Visa Ban On Candace Owens

Latest Stories

  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Thamma Will Be The First Film His Kids Can Watch

  2. Dhurandhar Title Track Out: The High-Energy Anthem From Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Pure Fire

  3. Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

  4. Daily Horoscope For October 16, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Libra, Scorpio, And Pisces

  5. Man City Vs Everton Preview, Premier League 2025-26: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

  6. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  7. Student Crackdown In TISS Raises Alarm

  8. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread