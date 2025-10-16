JD(U) released its second and final list of 44 candidates for Bihar polls.
The list includes ministers Leshi Singh, Jayant Raj, and Vijendra Prasad Yadav.
With this, JD(U) completes its 101-seat share under the NDA alliance.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) on Thursday released its second and final list of 44 candidates for the 2025 Assembly elections, completing the party’s full lineup of 101 seats under the NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP.
The first list of 57 candidates had been announced a day earlier after extensive discussions within the JD(U) leadership over seat allocation in the alliance.
According to The Indian Express, the latest list includes several ministers such as Sheila Mandal, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Leshi Singh, Jayant Raj, and Mohd Zama Khan. JD(U) has fielded Kaladhar Mandal from the Rupauli seat. Party MP Sanjay Kumar Jha told The Indian Express that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would launch the campaign later in the day.
Bihar Election 2025: JD(U) Final Candidates List
With this announcement, JD(U) has now named all candidates in its share of seats. The 44 names announced on Thursday are:
Valmikinagar – Dhirendra Pratap Singh (Rinku Singh)
Sikta – Samrudh Verma
Narkatiya – Vishal Sah
Kasariya – Shalini Mishra
Shivhar – Shweta Gupta
Sursand – Nagendra Raut
Runisaidpur – Pankaj Mishra
Harnakhi – Sudhanshu Shekhar
Babubarhi – Meena Kamat
Phulparas – Shaila Mandal
Laukaha – Satish Saha
Nirmali – Aniruddha Prasad Yadav
Pipra – Ram Vilas Kamat
Supaul – Vijendra Prasad Yadav
Tribeniganj (S.C.) – Sonam Rani Sardar
Raniganj (S.C.) – Adhishtit Rishidev
Arariya – Shabnum Akhter
Jokihat – Janab Manzar Alam
Thakurganj – Gopal Agrawal
Amour – Saba Zafar
Rupauli – Kaladhar Mandal
Dhamdaha – Leshi Singh
Korba – Dulalachand Goswami
Manihari (S.T.) – Shambhu Suman
Barari – Vijay Singh Nishad
Gopalpur – Bullo Mandal
Sultanganj – Dr Lalit Narayan Mandal
Kahalgaon – Shivanand Mukesh
Amarpur – Jayant Raj
Dhuraiya (S.T.) – Manish Kumar
Belhar – Manoj Yadav
Chainpur – Mohd Zama Khan
Karahgar – Bashisth Singh
Karakat – Mahabali Singh
Nokha – Nagendra Chandravanshi
Kurthi – Pappu Kumar Verma
Jehanabad – Chandeshwar Chandravanshi
Ghosi – Rituraj Kumar
Nabinagar – Chetan Anand Singh
Rafiganj – Pramod Kumar Singh
Belaganj – Manorama Devi
Nawada – Vibha Devi
Jhajha – Damodar Rawat
Chakai – Sumit Kumar Singh
JD(U) Fields Four Muslim Candidates, Focuses on Caste Balance
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) has fielded four Muslim candidates for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, according to an NDTV report. The party’s minority nominees include Mohd. Zama Khan from Chainpur, Saba Zafar from Amour, Janab Manzar Alam from Jokihat, and Shagufta Azim from Araria. Except for Chainpur, the remaining three constituencies lie in the Seemanchal region — a politically sensitive area that accounts for a large share of Bihar’s 17% Muslim population, NDTV reported.
According to the NDTV, the JD(U)’s Muslim representation this time is less than half of the ten candidates it had fielded in the 2020 elections. The party’s candidate selection aims to balance caste and community representation across its 101 seats under the NDA alliance. It has given tickets to 37 candidates from Backward Classes, 22 each from Extremely Backward Classes and the General Category, 15 from Scheduled Castes, and one from a Scheduled Tribe.
NDTV also reported that the JD(U) list includes 13 women, five ministers in the current government, and three candidates considered strong local figures. The BJP, its NDA ally, has not fielded any Muslim candidate this election, while smaller allies like HAM, RLM, and LJP (Ram Vilas) have announced most of their nominees under the coalition’s seat-sharing plan.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and NDTV)