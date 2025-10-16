According to the NDTV, the JD(U)’s Muslim representation this time is less than half of the ten candidates it had fielded in the 2020 elections. The party’s candidate selection aims to balance caste and community representation across its 101 seats under the NDA alliance. It has given tickets to 37 candidates from Backward Classes, 22 each from Extremely Backward Classes and the General Category, 15 from Scheduled Castes, and one from a Scheduled Tribe.