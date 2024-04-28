'Congress Wants To Give Minorities Right To Eat Beef': Yogi Adityanath Attacks Opposition

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath joins the other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders with scathing attack against congress for allegedly appeasing the minorities, especially the Muslim community.
During a recent speech in Moradabad, Adityanath called the Congress 'shameless' and stated, "These shameless people promise to provide the right to eat 'gaumaans' (cow’s meat), whereas our scriptures call the cow mother. They wish to give cows into the hands of butchers. Will India ever accept this?"
Prior to this, PM Modi has made several attempts to liken Congress' poll manifesto with Muslim League's interests and stated that the opposition party will distribute the property of Hindu majority citizens to Muslim minorities if they come to power.
BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur echoed a similar claim during rally in UP's Hamirpur where he said, "It is for the public to decide that your property should go to your children or the Muslims. We have given equal rights to the Muslims from toilets, to houses to gas cylinders to food but not in the name of religion."
Yogi Adityanath mentioned that the Congress wanted to give minorities the liberty to eat the food of their choice which he described as - “meaning they are talking about allowing cow slaughter”.
Echoing the recent speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM alleged the Congress intends to seize the 'stridhan' (women’s wealth), and distribute it among Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators.
Adityanath claimed the Congress in its manifesto has talked about the X-ray of people's property.
"This means that if somebody has four rooms in his home, two of those will be taken away by them. Not only this, the Congress says that it will take possession of women's jewellery, the country will never accept this," he said.
'Poor Starved And They Fed Biriyani To Terrorists': Yogi Adityanath Attacks SP
CM Yogi Adityanath in another attack at the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and BSP during his Firozabad rally on Saturday stated that the poor suffered from starvation while terrorists were fed biryani during their time in power.
"The poor, farmers, women and youth were not in the agenda of the SP (Samajwadi Party), Congress and BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party). They only did vote bank politics, they committed the sin of dividing the caste and society," Adityanath said.
Adityanath added, "During their (opposition governments) time, the poor were victims of starvation and the terrorists were fed biryani. The farmers used to commit suicide and the corrupt people used to enjoy life of luxury."
He stated that while the Modi administration is providing free rations to 80 crore citizens, during the Congress regime, the ration of even the poorest of the poor was wasted.