Bengal Elections: Despite Criticism, Didi’s Doles Take Poll Centre Stage

Economist Maitreesh Ghatak shares Bhattacharya’s concern about the possibility of the state falling into a debt trap but offers a diagnostic take on general issues that arise in assessing any policy of any state. “We need two dimensions of comparison, namely, what was the extent to which the debt went up in the last 10 or 15 years of the Left rule and then consider what has happened in the subsequent years. And the other is what’s happening in the other states,” he says. “In the last 15 years, a lot of things have changed. We have a government at the Centre which has very explicitly switched from in-kind to direct benefit transfer programmes. We also need to calibrate by what is happening nationally and what is happening in the case of West Bengal,” he adds.