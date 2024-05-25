Elections

Bengal CEO Responds To TMC Allegations Against 'BJP Tags' On 5 EVMs In Bankura

The poll body said that there were no party representatives present when the EVMs were commissioned except for BJP so the tag did not mention other party names.

X/@CEOWestBengal
EVM Photo: X/@CEOWestBengal
info_icon

The Election Commission on Saturday clarified the accusations made by the Trinamool Congress regarding five Electronic Voting Machines with "BJP tags" found in Bankura, West Bengal.

The poll body said that there were no party representatives present when the EVMs were commissioned except for BJP so the tag did not mention other party names.

Follow for Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News Updates

What Did TMC Say?

In a post on X, TMC wrote, "Smt. @MamataOfficial has repeatedly flagged how @BJP4India was trying to rig votes by tampering with EVMs."

They then stated that five machines with 'BJP tags' were found on Friday.

"And today, in Bankura's Raghunathpur, 5 EVMs were found with BJP tags on them.@ECISVEEP should immediately look into it and take corrective action!", the post added.

Representational Image | - PTI
Elections 2024: 58 Seats Across 6 States And 2 UTs In Fray For Phase-6 Of Lok Sabha Polls; Assembly Polls In 42 Seats In Odisha | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

How Did Election Commission Respond?

Within hours of notifying on X, the Official handle of Chief Electoral Office, West Bengal responded with two posts on the microblogging platform.

They shared an image of EVMwith proper tag and wrote, "While commissioning, common address tags were signed by the Candidates and their agents present. And since only BJP Candidate's representative was present during that time in the commissioning hall, his signature was taken during commissioning of that EVM and VVPAT."

In another post they further added details of the machines and polling booths and assured that the procedure was carried out maintaining official rules.

They said, "However, signature of all the agents present in PS No 56,58, 60, 61,62 was obtained during Poll. All the ECI norms were duly followed during commissioning was done entirely under CCTV coverage and was duly videographer."

TMC leader shot dead in West Bengal's Cooch Behar - null
TMC Leader Shot At In West Bengal's Cooch Behar

BY PTI

Officials told PTI that scattered incidents of violence were reported from some areas in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal, where polling is underway for the sixth phase on Saturday.

The Election Commission has received 954 complaints until 11 am from different political parties, alleging EVM malfunctions and agents being stopped from entering booths.

The poll panel, however, claimed that voting has been peaceful so far.

Clashes reportedly broke out between supporters of the ruling TMC and BJP in the Ghatal constituency over stopping polling agents from entering the booths.

Among the notable candidates in fray in this phase are Bengali superstar Dev, who is seeking a third term as TMC MP from Ghatal, former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, the BJP candidate in Tamluk, Union minister Subhas Sarkar in Bankura, and fashion designer Agnimitra Paul, a BJP legislator, who is pitted against TMC MLA and actor June Malia in Medinipur.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. On Cam | Car Pushes Man To Ground During Fight Between 2 Groups In Karnataka; Police Arrests 2
  2. Pune Porsche Accident: Teen's Grandfather Arrested, Cops Suspended, Pub Workers Protest | Top Points
  3. Mumbai: BMC Announces 5 Pc Water Cut From May 30, 10 Pc From June 5
  4. 'Take Care Of...': Arvind Kejriwal Attacks Pak Leader Over Remark On LS Polls; Says 'Won't Tolerate Interference'
  5. Tripura Tribal Woman Sells Newborn Due To Extreme Poverty, Reunited After Oppn Leader's Intervention
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bhaiyya Ji' Box Office Collection Day 1: Manoj Bajpayee's 100th Film Receives Lukewarm Response
  2. Ranveer Singh Walks Out Of Prasanth Varma’s ‘Rakshas’ Due To Creative Differences? Here’s What We Know
  3. ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Winner Munawar Faruqui Hospitalised, Comedian's Close Friend Shares Picture
  4. Karan Johar Gives Special Gift To Fans On His Birthday; Announces New Project As Director
  5. Chitrangda Singh Casts Her Vote, Calls Upon All To Exercise Most Important Right
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Beats B Ongbamrungphan To Seal Her Spot In Malaysia Masters Final
  2. Malaysia Masters: Sindhu Fires Past Ongbamrungphan To Reach Finals
  3. IWF World Youth Championship 2024: India's Bedabrat Bharali Clinches Gold
  4. FA Cup 2024 Final: Under-Pressure Ten Hag Claims Sir Jim Ratcliffe Wants Him To Stay At Man United
  5. IPL 2024 Final: Knight Riders With 'Quality Spin' Start As Favourites
World News
  1. Kenya Gold Mine Collapse: 5 Dead, 2 Injured After Illegal Gold Mine Collapses In Northern Kenya
  2. Al Roker Freezes Internet By Participating In Viral "Boyfriend" Trend
  3. Papua New Guinea Landslide: Over 300 'Buried', Rescue Ops Underway; Roads, Highway Blocked | Latest Updates
  4. China Warns Taiwan Of War As They Test Ability To 'Seize Power' Through Drills
  5. US' New $275 Million Package For Kyiv; Putin Allegedly Ready For Ceasefire | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 1 PM Voter Turnout At 39.14%; West Bengal, Jharkhand See Highest Turnout
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Beats B Ongbamrungphan To Seal Her Spot In Malaysia Masters Final
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest