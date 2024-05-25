Elections 2024: 58 Seats Across 6 States And 2 UTs In Fray For Phase-6 Of Lok Sabha Polls; Assembly Polls In 42 Seats In Odisha | Details

With 58 constituencies across six states and two Union territories in the fray, the penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections is all set to take place today.
Voting is scheduled to begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm. So far, voting has been completed in 428 constituencies out of 543 across 25 states and Union territories.
After today, the last and final phase of high-octane elections will take place on June 1 while results will be declared on June 4.
Phase-6 of Lok Sabha Elections: Polling in 58 seats across 6 states and 2 UTs
Today, the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be conducted across the following states and UTs.
Uttar Pradesh (14 seats)
Haryana (10 seats)
West Bengal (8 seats)
Bihar (8 seats)
Delhi (7 seats)
Odisha (6 seats)
Jharkhand (4 seats)
Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat)
Following the decision taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI), polling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri, which was adjourned in Phase 3, will take place today.
Here's the full list of constituencies going for polls on phase 6.
Phase-6 of Lok Sabha Elections: Key candidates
For the sixth phase, as many as 889 candidates are in the fray from the 58 Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituencies. The key candidates in the fray in the sixth phase are mentioned below:
BJP's Manoj Tiwari (North-East Delhi)
Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar (North-East Delhi)
BJP's Maneka Gandhi (Sultanpur, UP)
PDP's Mehbooba Mufti (Anantnag-Rajouri, J&K)
BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Tamluk, West Bengal)
BJP's Naveen Jindal (Kurukshetra, Haryana)
BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh (Gurgaon, Haryana)
BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan (Sambalpur, Odisha)
BJP’s Sambit Patra (Puri, Odisha)
Congress’ Raj Babbar (Gurgaon, Haryana)
Lok Sabha Elections: Voter turnout till phase 5
Phase 1 (April 19) - 66.14 percent
Phase 2 (April 26) - 66.71 percent
Phase 3 (May 7) - 65.68 percent
Phase 4 ( May 13) - 69.16 percent
Phase 5 (May 20)- 62.2 percent
Odisha Assembly Polls 2024
Over 94.48 lakh people are set to go for polling today across six Lok Sabha and 42 assembly segments in Odisha. Voting will begin at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. Results will be announced on June 4.
Polling to take place in the following seats
Puri
Bhubaneswar
Cuttack
Dhenanal
Keonjhar
Sambalpur
These seven lok sabha seats encompass 42 assembly seats within their jurisdictions. 31 out of the 42 assenbly seats fall under the General category while five under Scheduled Tribes and six under Scheduled Castes categories respectively.
About the key candidates
A total of 447 candidates, including 64 for the Lok Sabha seats and 383 for the assembly constituencies, are in the fray.
Thhe list of notable candidates include the following:
Dharmendra Pradhan
Sambit Patra
Prafulla Mallick
Ranendra Pratap Swain
Ashok Panda