Elections 2024: 58 Seats Across 6 States And 2 UTs In Fray For Phase-6 Of Lok Sabha Polls; Assembly Polls In 42 Seats In Odisha | Details

Over 94.48 lakh people are set to go for polling today across six Lok Sabha and 42 assembly segments in Odisha. All results will be declared on June 4.

With 58 constituencies across six states and two Union territories in the fray, the penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections is all set to take place today.

Voting is scheduled to begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm. So far, voting has been completed in 428 constituencies out of 543 across 25 states and Union territories.

After today, the last and final phase of high-octane elections will take place on June 1 while results will be declared on June 4.

Preparations For 6th phase of LS Polls - Photo: PTI
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 6 Of General Polls On May 26 | Preps In Pics

Phase-6 of Lok Sabha Elections: Polling in 58 seats across 6 states and 2 UTs

Today, the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be conducted across the following states and UTs.

  • Uttar Pradesh (14 seats)

  • Haryana (10 seats)

  • West Bengal (8 seats)

  • Bihar (8 seats)

  • Delhi (7 seats)

  • Odisha (6 seats)

  • Jharkhand (4 seats)

  • Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat)

Following the decision taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI), polling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri, which was adjourned in Phase 3, will take place today.

Here's the full list of constituencies going for polls on phase 6.

Election 2024 | - PTI images
Lok Sabha elections: 11 Candidates Older Than 80 Years, 537 In 25-30 Age Range

Phase-6 of Lok Sabha Elections: Key candidates

For the sixth phase, as many as 889 candidates are in the fray from the 58 Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituencies. The key candidates in the fray in the sixth phase are mentioned below:

  • BJP's Manoj Tiwari (North-East Delhi)

  • Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar (North-East Delhi)

  • BJP's Maneka Gandhi (Sultanpur, UP)

  • PDP's Mehbooba Mufti (Anantnag-Rajouri, J&K)

  • BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Tamluk, West Bengal)

  • BJP's Naveen Jindal (Kurukshetra, Haryana)

  • BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh (Gurgaon, Haryana)

  • BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan (Sambalpur, Odisha)

  • BJP’s Sambit Patra (Puri, Odisha)

  • Congress’ Raj Babbar (Gurgaon, Haryana)

Gloves For Voters, Nominations Go Online: EC Issues Guidelines For Polls During Covid - null
'Cannot Interrupt Polls': SC Refuses Plea To Issue Direction To EC To Upload, Publish Voter Turnout Data

Lok Sabha Elections: Voter turnout till phase 5

  • Phase 1 (April 19) - 66.14 percent

  • Phase 2 (April 26) - 66.71 percent

  • Phase 3 (May 7) - 65.68 percent

  • Phase 4 ( May 13) - 69.16 percent

  • Phase 5 (May 20)- 62.2 percent

Odisha Assembly Polls 2024

Over 94.48 lakh people are set to go for polling today across six Lok Sabha and 42 assembly segments in Odisha. Voting will begin at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. Results will be announced on June 4.

Polling to take place in the following seats

  • Puri

  • Bhubaneswar

  • Cuttack

  • Dhenkanal

  • Keonjhar

  • Sambalpur

These seven lok sabha seats encompass 42 assembly seats within their jurisdictions. 31 out of the 42 assenbly seats fall under the General category while five under Scheduled Tribes and six under Scheduled Castes categories respectively.

About the key candidates

A total of 447 candidates, including 64 for the Lok Sabha seats and 383 for the assembly constituencies, are in the fray.

Thhe list of notable candidates include the following:

  • Dharmendra Pradhan

  • Sambit Patra

  • Prafulla Mallick

  • Ranendra Pratap Swain

  • Ashok Panda

