Elections 2024: 58 Seats Across 6 States And 2 UTs In Fray For Phase-6 Of Lok Sabha Polls; Assembly Polls In 42 Seats In Odisha | Details

Phase-6 of Lok Sabha Elections: Polling in 58 seats across 6 states and 2 UTs

Today, the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be conducted across the following states and UTs.

Uttar Pradesh (14 seats)

Haryana (10 seats)

West Bengal (8 seats)

Bihar (8 seats)

Delhi (7 seats)

Odisha (6 seats)

Jharkhand (4 seats)

Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat)

Following the decision taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI), polling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri, which was adjourned in Phase 3, will take place today.

Here's the full list of constituencies going for polls on phase 6.