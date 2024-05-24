National

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 6 Of General Polls On May 26 | Preps In Pics

Lok Sabha elections 2024 are entering the sixth phase on Saturday, May 26, with voting set to take place in 57 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories (UT), including all seven seats of Delhi. Take a look at the preparations for polling in the sixth phase of general elections in India.

Preparations For 6th phase of LS Polls Photo: PTI

Polling officials leave a distribution center after collecting election material on the eve of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Bhubaneshwar.

1/7
Preparations For 6th phase of Lok Sabha Polls
Preparations For 6th phase of Lok Sabha Polls Photo: PTI

A polling official travels on a rickshaw after collecting election material from a distribution center on the eve of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ranchi.

2/7
Preparations For 6th phase of LS Election
Preparations For 6th phase of LS Election Photo: PTI

Polling officials check the election material at a distribution center before leaving for their respective polling booths on the eve of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Rajouri district.

3/7
Preparations For 6th phase of Lok Sabha Election
Preparations For 6th phase of Lok Sabha Election Photo: PTI

Polling officials with election material leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Muzaffarpur.

4/7
Poll Preparations
Poll Preparations Photo: PTI

Polling officials receive the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Audit Paper Trail (VVPAT) at KP Inter College on the eve of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Prayagraj

5/7
6th Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections
6th Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Polling officials leave a distribution center at Gole Market after receiving election material on the eve of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi.

6/7
6th Phase Of LS Elections
6th Phase Of LS Elections Photo: PTI

Polling officials leave for their respective polling booths after collecting election material from a distribution center on the eve of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Kharagpur.

7/7
Elections 2024
Elections 2024 Photo; PTI

A government officer on election duty casts her vote at a distribution center at Gole Market on the eve of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi.

