Phase 6 Of Lok Sabha Elections: 58 Constituencies Across 6 States, 2 UTs To Vote | Check Full List

Polling will be conducted for 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 in West Bengal, 8 in Bihar, 7 in Delhi, 6 in Odisha, 4 in Jharkhand and 1 in J&K.

PTI
Polling for the sixth phase will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm. Photo: PTI
info_icon

The sixth and the second last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is set to take place for 58 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories (UTs) on Saturday, May 25.

According to the Election Commission of India, as many as 889 candidates, including 20 of those contesting the postponed poll in Anantnag-Rajouri constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, are in the fray for the sixth phase.

Earlier, the Anantnag-Rajouri seat was slated to go to polls on May 7, but was deferred to May 25 by the EC. This decision came amid the adverse weather condition and the resultant logistical challenges in the region.

Voting across all 58 seats will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm. The closing time was changed from 5 pm in view of the increasing heatwave conditions.

The sixth phase polling will be conducted for 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 in West Bengal, 8 in Bihar, 7 in Delhi, 6 in Odisha, 4 in Jharkhand and 1 in Jammu and Kashmir.

LOK SABHA ELECIONS 2024 PHASE 6: FULL LIST OF CONSTITUENCIES

UTTAR PRADESH

  • Sultanpur

  • Pratapgarh

  • Phulpur

  • Allahabad

  • Ambedkar Nagar

  • Shrawasti

  • Domariyaganj

  • Basti

  • Sant Kabir Nagar

  • Lalganj

  • Azamgarh

  • Jaunpur

  • Machhlishahr

  • Bhadohi

HARYANA

  • Ambala

  • Kurukshetra

  • Sirsa

  • Hisar

  • Karnal

  • Sonipat

  • Rohtak

  • Bhiwani-Mahendragarh

  • Gurgaon

  • Faridabad

WEST BENGAL

  • Tamluk

  • Kanthi

  • Ghatal

  • Jhargram

  • Medinipur

  • Purulia

  • Bankura

  • Bishnupur

BIHAR

  • Valmiki Nagar

  • Paschim Champaran

  • Purvi Champaran

  • Sheohar

  • Vaishali

  • Gopalganj (SC)

  • Siwan

  • Maharajganj

DELHI

  • Chandni Chowk

  • North East Delhi

  • East Delhi

  • New Delhi

  • North West Delhi

  • West Delhi

  • South Delhi

ODISHA

  • Sambalpur

  • Keonjhar (SC)

  • Dhenkanal

  • Cuttack

  • Puri

  • Bhubaneswar

JHARKHAND

  • Giridih

  • Dhanbad

  • Ranchi

  • Jamshedpur

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

  • Anantnag-Rajouri

A total of 1,978 nominations were filed for 57 constituencies across 7 states and UTs, the late date for which was May 6, 2024. This excludes the adjourned poll in Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

"After the scrutiny of all nominations filed, 900 nominations were found to be valid. In 3-Anantnag-Rajouri, total 28 nominations were filed in Phase 3 and 21 nominations were found to be valid," the poll-governing body said.

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024 PHASE 6: KEY CANDIDATES

In the sixth phase of the general elections, key constituencies include all of the national capital's seats, Azamgarh, Puri, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Tamluk.

The key candidates for this phase include PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti from Anantnag-Rajouri seat, BJP leader and former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal, Congress' Raj Babbar from Gurgaon. Contesting along with these leaders are:

  • Former Union Minister and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur

  • BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi seat

  • BJP leader Manoj Tiwari and Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, both from North East Delhi

  • Sitting BJP MP Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh

  • BJP leader Sambit Patra from Odisha's Puri

  • Former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP leader Abhijit Gangopadhyay from West Bengal's Tamluk

Following this, the last and the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place on June 1. The counting of the votes is scheduled for June 4.

