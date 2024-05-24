Phase 6 Of Lok Sabha Elections: 58 Constituencies Across 6 States, 2 UTs To Vote | Check Full List

The sixth and the second last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is set to take place for 58 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories (UTs) on Saturday, May 25.
According to the Election Commission of India, as many as 889 candidates, including 20 of those contesting the postponed poll in Anantnag-Rajouri constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, are in the fray for the sixth phase.
Earlier, the Anantnag-Rajouri seat was slated to go to polls on May 7, but was deferred to May 25 by the EC. This decision came amid the adverse weather condition and the resultant logistical challenges in the region.
Voting across all 58 seats will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm. The closing time was changed from 5 pm in view of the increasing heatwave conditions.
The sixth phase polling will be conducted for 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 in West Bengal, 8 in Bihar, 7 in Delhi, 6 in Odisha, 4 in Jharkhand and 1 in Jammu and Kashmir.
LOK SABHA ELECIONS 2024 PHASE 6: FULL LIST OF CONSTITUENCIES
UTTAR PRADESH
Sultanpur
Pratapgarh
Phulpur
Allahabad
Ambedkar Nagar
Shrawasti
Domariyaganj
Basti
Sant Kabir Nagar
Lalganj
Azamgarh
Jaunpur
Machhlishahr
Bhadohi
HARYANA
Ambala
Kurukshetra
Sirsa
Hisar
Karnal
Sonipat
Rohtak
Bhiwani-Mahendragarh
Gurgaon
Faridabad
WEST BENGAL
Tamluk
Kanthi
Ghatal
Jhargram
Medinipur
Purulia
Bankura
Bishnupur
BIHAR
Valmiki Nagar
Paschim Champaran
Purvi Champaran
Sheohar
Vaishali
Gopalganj (SC)
Siwan
Maharajganj
DELHI
Chandni Chowk
North East Delhi
East Delhi
New Delhi
North West Delhi
West Delhi
South Delhi
ODISHA
Sambalpur
Keonjhar (SC)
Dhenkanal
Cuttack
Puri
Bhubaneswar
JHARKHAND
Giridih
Dhanbad
Ranchi
Jamshedpur
JAMMU AND KASHMIR
Anantnag-Rajouri
A total of 1,978 nominations were filed for 57 constituencies across 7 states and UTs, the late date for which was May 6, 2024. This excludes the adjourned poll in Anantnag-Rajouri seat.
"After the scrutiny of all nominations filed, 900 nominations were found to be valid. In 3-Anantnag-Rajouri, total 28 nominations were filed in Phase 3 and 21 nominations were found to be valid," the poll-governing body said.
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024 PHASE 6: KEY CANDIDATES
In the sixth phase of the general elections, key constituencies include all of the national capital's seats, Azamgarh, Puri, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Tamluk.
Former Union Minister and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur
BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi seat
BJP leader Manoj Tiwari and Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, both from North East Delhi
Sitting BJP MP Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh
BJP leader Sambit Patra from Odisha's Puri
Former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP leader Abhijit Gangopadhyay from West Bengal's Tamluk
Following this, the last and the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place on June 1. The counting of the votes is scheduled for June 4.