Elections

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: Polling Begins Across 58 Seats For General Elections, 42 Seats In Odisha Assembly

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: Delhi is among the eight Union Territories (UTs) and states which are voting in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 taking place today, May 25. A total of 58 constituencies are voting today. Notably, polling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri, adjourned in Phase 3, will also be held in Phase 6 of the general elections.

Danita Yadav
Danita Yadav
25 May 2024
25 May 2024
Delhi Votes Today, Polling To Begin At 7 AM Across 58 Seats PTI

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 LIVE: Polling Begins!

The polling for phase six of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has begun! Eligible voters across the 58 constituencies can now go and cast their votes till 6 PM today.

Polling is being held in seven seats in Delhi, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight seats each in Bihar and West Bengal, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Jharkhand and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

The polling for the Odisha assembly elections has also begun! Voters will have time still 6 PM to cast their votes across 42 assembly seats.

Elections 2024 LIVE: When Does Voting Start For Phase 6? 

Polling across the 58 constituencies will begin at 7 AM. New Delhi, the national capital, will be headed to vote today along with seven other states and union territories.

The polling booths across the 58 constituencies will remain open from 7 AM to 6 PM for eligible voters to exercise their franchise.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Over 11.13 Crore Voters To Head To Polls In Phase 6  

As per data from the Election Commission of India, over 11.13 crore voters are eligible to exercise their right to vote in phase 6 of the Indian general elections. Of this, 5.84 crore are male voters, 5.29 crore female voters and 5,120 third gender voters.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Anantnag-Rajouri To Vote Today

Due to logistical, communication and other barriers related to connectively, Election Commission of India postponed the polling for this Jammu and Kashmir constituency. 20 candidates will be contesting for the Lok Sabha seat of Anantnag-Rajouri.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Polling Begins At 7 AM

For phase six of the Lok Sabha Elections, polling across all 58 constituencies will begin from 7 AM onwards. The polling will conclude at 6 PM across all polling booths.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Phase 3 Of Odisha Assembly Elections Today

Along with the general elections, Odisha will also be voting for its assembly elections. A total of 42 constituencies will be heading to the polls to vote on Saturday.

Representational Image | - PTI
Elections 2024: 58 Seats Across 6 States And 2 UTs In Fray For Phase-6 Of Lok Sabha Polls; Assembly Polls In 42 Seats In Odisha | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: What Is NOTA?

NOTA or None Of The Above option is available for people who do not wish to vote for any candidate of their constituency during an election, allowing voters to officially register a vote of rejection for all contenders.

Elections 2024 LIVE: Key Contestants For Phase 6

  • BJP Candidate and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from Sambalpur, Odisha

  • BJP’s Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi

  • Congress’ Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi

  • BJP’s Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur, UP

  • PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti from Anantnag-Rajouri, Jammu And Kashmir

  • BJP Candidate and Former High Court Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay from Tamluk, West Bengal

  • BJP and Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal, Haryana

Left - Kanhaiya Kumar, Centre - Mehbooba Mufti, Right - Sambit Patra - null
Key Candidates In The Spotlight: Lok Sabha Elections Enter Sixth Phase

BY Outlook Web Desk

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: List Of Constituencies Voting Today

A total of 58 constituencies across eight states will be voting today. These are -

  • Delhi - North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, South Delhi, West Delhi, New Delhi, East Delhi

  • Bihar - Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj (SC), Siwan, Maharajganj

  • Uttar Pradesh - Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domriyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi

  • Jammu and Kashmir - Anantnag-Rajouri

  • Haryana - Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad

  • Odisha - Bhubaneswar, Puri, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar (SC), Cuttack, Sambalpur

  • West Bengal - Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur

  • Jharkhand - Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Jamshedpur

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Is Voter Slip Mandatory On Polling Day?

With Phase 6 of the general elections today, all eligible voters have received their voter slips to cast their vote. However, in case a voter has not received their voter slip, they can check on the official website of the EC if they are mentioned on the electoral roll.

If the voter finds their name on the electoral roll, they can go to their respective polling booths with official documents such as Aadhar Card or a Passport and case their vote.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting Completed For 428 Seats

Till Phase 5, the voting has been completed across 25 states and Union Territories for 428 constituencies of 543. The final phase of polling is scheduled for June 1, with the counting of votes set to take place June 4.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Delhi To Vote Today

New Delhi, the national capital, will be heading to the polls today. The main contest for Delhi seats will be between Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, which has formed an alliance with Congress for the general elections and Narendra Modi-led BJP.

Voting for Delhi will take place for seven seats -  North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, South Delhi, West Delhi, New Delhi and East Delhi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Documents To Carry

For casting their vote, voters and citizens must carry an official identification card with them such as their – Aadar Card and Voter ID. Eligible voters must also carry their voter slips to their respective polling booths.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Phase 6 Begins Today

The second last phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held today across 58 seats. The voting will be held across eight states and commence from 7 AM.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Odisha CM Being Held 'Captive' By Close Aide VK Pandian, Says BJP In Letter To DGP, State Chief Secretary
  2. Key Candidates In The Spotlight: Lok Sabha Elections Enter Sixth Phase
  3. Cyclone Remal: 4 Odisha Districts On Alert Due To Depression Over Bay of Bengal
  4. Social Activist Medha Patkar Convicted In Defamation Case Filed By Delhi LG Saxena | Details
  5. Pune Porsche Case: 2 Cops Suspended, Probe Transferred To Crime Branch
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Johar Birthday Special: 'My Name Is Khan' And 6 Other Films That Showcase The Director's Distinctive Storytelling Style
  2. ‘Knives Out 3’: Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc In ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’
  3. Cannes 2024: Joe Jonas Joins Nick Jonas For A Surprise Performance At Amfar Gala – View Pics
  4. Cannes 2024: ‘Beating Hearts’ Breaks Records By Getting A 15-Minute Standing Ovation – View Pics
  5. Gulshan Devaiah: It’s Possible For A Married Man And A Married Woman To Be Just Friends, But The Only Thing That Stops This Is Social Stigma
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu In Malaysia Masters Semi-Final Action
  2. Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final In India
  3. IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Pat Cummins Gives Credit To Staff, Team Members For Successful Season
  4. IPL 2024: Kavya Maran On Cloud Nine After SRH Beat RR To Book Final Clash With KKR
  5. Costa Rica Goalkeeper Keylor Navas Retires Ahead Of Copa America 2024
World News
  1. Was Ebrahim Raisi's Helicopter Shot Down: What First Probe Report Says?
  2. Memorial Day And The Meaning Behind It
  3. ICJ Orders Israel To 'Immediately' Halt Rafah Offensive In Gaza | Check Full Court Ruling
  4. Netanyahu To Address US Congress As ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli PM Over War Crimes
  5. No Meals When Seat Belt Sign Is On: Singapore Airlines Changes Rules After Fatal Turbulence
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: Polling Begins Across 58 Seats For General Elections, 42 Seats In Odisha Assembly
  2. SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Overjoyed Kavya Maran Takes Social Media By Storm - Watch
  3. Elections 2024: 58 Seats Across 6 States And 2 UTs In Fray For Phase-6 Of Lok Sabha Polls; Assembly Polls In 42 Seats In Odisha | Details
  4. ‘Knives Out 3’: Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc In ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’
  5. Karan Johar Birthday Special: 'My Name Is Khan' And 6 Other Films That Showcase The Director's Distinctive Storytelling Style
  6. Parul Chaudhary At Eugene Diamond League, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  7. Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final In India
  8. Key Candidates In The Spotlight: Lok Sabha Elections Enter Sixth Phase