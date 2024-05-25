Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: Polling Begins Across 58 Seats For General Elections, 42 Seats In Odisha Assembly

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 LIVE: Polling Begins!
The polling for phase six of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has begun! Eligible voters across the 58 constituencies can now go and cast their votes till 6 PM today.
Polling is being held in seven seats in Delhi, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight seats each in Bihar and West Bengal, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Jharkhand and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir.
The polling for the Odisha assembly elections has also begun! Voters will have time still 6 PM to cast their votes across 42 assembly seats.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Over 11.13 Crore Voters To Head To Polls In Phase 6
As per data from the Election Commission of India, over 11.13 crore voters are eligible to exercise their right to vote in phase 6 of the Indian general elections. Of this, 5.84 crore are male voters, 5.29 crore female voters and 5,120 third gender voters.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Anantnag-Rajouri To Vote Today
Due to logistical, communication and other barriers related to connectively, Election Commission of India postponed the polling for this Jammu and Kashmir constituency. 20 candidates will be contesting for the Lok Sabha seat of Anantnag-Rajouri.
For phase six of the Lok Sabha Elections, polling across all 58 constituencies will begin from 7 AM onwards. The polling will conclude at 6 PM across all polling booths.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Phase 3 Of Odisha Assembly Elections Today
Along with the general elections, Odisha will also be voting for its assembly elections. A total of 42 constituencies will be heading to the polls to vote on Saturday.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: What Is NOTA?
NOTA or None Of The Above option is available for people who do not wish to vote for any candidate of their constituency during an election, allowing voters to officially register a vote of rejection for all contenders.
Elections 2024 LIVE: Key Contestants For Phase 6
BJP Candidate and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from Sambalpur, Odisha
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi
Congress’ Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi
BJP’s Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur, UP
PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti from Anantnag-Rajouri, Jammu And Kashmir
BJP Candidate and Former High Court Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay from Tamluk, West Bengal
BJP and Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal, Haryana
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: List Of Constituencies Voting Today
A total of 58 constituencies across eight states will be voting today. These are -
Delhi - North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, South Delhi, West Delhi, New Delhi, East Delhi
Bihar - Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj (SC), Siwan, Maharajganj
Uttar Pradesh - Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domriyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi
Jammu and Kashmir - Anantnag-Rajouri
Haryana - Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad
Odisha - Bhubaneswar, Puri, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar (SC), Cuttack, Sambalpur
West Bengal - Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur
Jharkhand - Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Jamshedpur
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Is Voter Slip Mandatory On Polling Day?
With Phase 6 of the general elections today, all eligible voters have received their voter slips to cast their vote. However, in case a voter has not received their voter slip, they can check on the official website of the EC if they are mentioned on the electoral roll.
If the voter finds their name on the electoral roll, they can go to their respective polling booths with official documents such as Aadhar Card or a Passport and case their vote.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting Completed For 428 Seats
Till Phase 5, the voting has been completed across 25 states and Union Territories for 428 constituencies of 543. The final phase of polling is scheduled for June 1, with the counting of votes set to take place June 4.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Delhi To Vote Today
Voting for Delhi will take place for seven seats - North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, South Delhi, West Delhi, New Delhi and East Delhi.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Documents To Carry
For casting their vote, voters and citizens must carry an official identification card with them such as their – Aadar Card and Voter ID. Eligible voters must also carry their voter slips to their respective polling booths.
The second last phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held today across 58 seats. The voting will be held across eight states and commence from 7 AM.