Key Candidates In The Spotlight: Lok Sabha Elections Enter Sixth Phase

M.L Khattar: Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is contesting from Karnal Lok Sabha seat on BJP ticket, he is facing Divyanshu Budhiraja of Congress. Khattar started his political career with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, after which he became the Chief Minister of the state after BJP won the elections in Haryana in 2014. Recently he was removed from the post of Chief Minister and Nayab Singh Saini was made the Chief Minister of Haryana.

Deependra Singh Hooda: Deepender Hooda is contesting the election from Rohtak on a Congress ticket. He has been an MP from this seat twice from 2009 to 2019. He lost the election to BJP's Arvind Kumar Sharma by about 7000 votes. His margin of defeat was less than 1 percent. Deepender is currently a Rajya Sabha MP and is the son of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.