Pakistan Tour Of Zimbabwe 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Here are the squads, streaming, timing and other details for the upcoming Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe 2024 white-ball series

Zimbabwe have announced their squads for the upcoming home series against Pakistan, scheduled to start with the first of the three One-Day Internationals at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on November 24. The two teams will also play three T20 Internationals immediately following the 50-over games. (More Cricket News)

Expectedly, Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza have been entrusted with the captaincy responsibilities in the ODIs and T20I, respectively. Ervine, 39, however, has failed to find a place in the 20-over squad as the hosts look to maintain continuity under the leadership of 38-year-old Raza.

Zimbabwean selectors have named three uncapped players - Trevor Gwandu, Tashinga Musekiwa and Tinotenda Maposa - for the ODI series.

"The series against Pakistan is an important platform for Zimbabwe, and we believe the ODI squad we have selected is well-rounded," David Mutendera, Zimbabwe's Convener of Selectors, said Monday (November 18, 2024).

"The presence of seasoned players like Craig, Sikandar and Sean provides stability, while young players like Clive Madande, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers and the uncapped trio bring energy and the potential for game-changing moments."

Talking about the T20I squad, Mutendera said that they "felt it was essential to maintain the same T20I squad that excelled in Kenya. This continuity allows the team to build on the cohesion and confidence that drove their outstanding performance.

Pakistan have already announced their squads for the tour of Zimbabwe with Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman as captains of the ODI and T20I squads, respectively.

Pakistan concluded their Australia tour, featuring three ODIs and three T20Is. They won the ODIs 2-1, their first Down Under in 22 years. But the visitors suffered a 0-3 whitewash in the shortest format with the third and final match on Monday ending with a seven-wicket defeat at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

"Facing a high-calibre side like Pakistan is a tremendous opportunity for us to gauge our progress and showcase Zimbabwe's potential on the international stage. We are confident that both our ODI and T20I squads will be competitive," Mutendera added.

Zimbabwe are on a high after demolishing their rivals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier Group B in Kenya last month. The Sikandar Raza-led side returned home unbeaten after recording massive wins, including a 290-run win against The Gambia.

In that Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi match, Raza slammed an unbeaten 133 off just 43 and became the first Zimbabwean to score a century in the format.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2024 Squads

Zimbabwe ODI Squad: Craig Ervine (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

Zimbabwe T20I Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava.

Pakistan ODI Squad: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan T20I Squad: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wk), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2024 Schedule

  • November 24, 2024: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st ODI.

  • November 26, 2024: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI.

  • November 28, 2024: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI.

  • December 1, 2024: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st T20I.

  • December 3, 2024: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I.

  • December 5, 2024: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I.

All the matches will be played at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. ODI matches are scheduled to start at 1:00pm IST (9:30am local). T20I matches are scheduled to start at 4:30pm IST (1:00pm local).

Pakistan Tour Of Zimbabwe 2024 Live Streaming Info:

The Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe 2024 white-ball series will be available for streaming on the FanCode app and website.

