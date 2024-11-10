Cricket

Australia Vs Pakistan: Aussies Dismantled In 3rd ODI As PAK Earn First Series Win Down Under Since 2002

The hosts were dismantled, being bowled out in just 31.5 overs over before Pakistan easily completed the chase to claim their first ODI series win in Australia in 22 years

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi
Pakistan's dominant bowling performance paved the way for a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Australia that clinched the ODI series in Perth. (3rd ODI Highlights | More Cricket News)

The hosts were dismantled, being bowled out in just 31.5 overs over before Pakistan easily completed the chase to claim their first ODI series win in Australia in 22 years.

Shaheen Afridi (3-32) and Naseem Shah (3-54) did the damage as Australia struggled to build any momentum despite Matt Short's opening 22.

As the wickets toppled, Sean Abbott salvaged some pride with his knock of 30, but it was not enough to bolster Australia's score as they finished on 140.

It did not take Pakistan long to hit their target, with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique getting 42 and 37 respectively, before Lance Morris (2-24) dismissed them both in the 18th over.

Babar Azam (28) and Mohammad Rizwan (30) kept the rhythm going with a flurry of boundaries to reach 143-2 and round off an impressive 2-1 series win.

Data Debrief: A rare sight

Having lost the first match of the series, Pakistan have put in two almost-perfect performances since to completely turn things on their head.

Not since 2002 had Pakistan won an ODI series on Australian soil, but Pakistan were deserving winners after overwhelming the world champions. 

Australia were facing the prospect of a humiliating 10-wicket loss on home soil after the impressive display from the tourists' bowlers, at least until Morris stopped them from making an unwanted mark in the history books. 

