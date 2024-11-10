Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia Hand Surprise Call-Ups For Perth Test - Check Full Squad

Cricket Australia has announced a 13-member squad for the 1st Border-Gavaskar Test in Perth, and has handed maiden call-ups to Nathan McSweeney and Josh Inglis. (More Cricket News)
The 25-year-old McSweeney is all set to make his debut for the national side and also will try to fill in the big void David Warner has left at the top of the order.
The first Test is all set to take up at the Optus Stadium in Perth, starting on November 22.
Inglis, who will captain Australia in the third ODI against Pakistan, has also received a surprise call-up.
Victoria’s Scott Boland has secured his place in the side as the only back-up pacer for skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, with Nathan Lyon as the sole spinner.
Australia have broken their usual tradition by stacking up the squad with pacers, with the presence of two uncapped batters for Perth.
McSweeney as well as young Sam Konstas impressed in the games against India A but the former’s experience has won him a call-up in what seems like a potential Test debut.
“Nathan has displayed the attributes we believe will equip him well for Test cricket along with a strong recent record in domestic cricket,” George Bailey was quoted as saying by cricket.co.au.
"His performances for South Australia and Australia A weighed in his favour and supports our view he is ready for the opportunity at Test level,” he added.
Australia squad :Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland