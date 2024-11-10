Australia Vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Score: Naseem Shah Dismisses Jake Fraser-McGurk Early; AUS - 21/1 (3.4 Overs)

Pakistan's Haris Rauf, left, celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Aaron Hardie, right, during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide, Australia. AP Photo/James Elsby

Welcome to the live coverage of the third and final ODI match between Australia and Pakistan being played at Perth Stadium on Sunday, 10 November. The stage is set for a thrilling series decider after Pakistan won the second ODI match by nine wickets to level the series 1-1 at Adelaide Oval. Now, Pat Cummins and other senior players have been rested from this match due to the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy and Jos Inglis is set to make his ODI captaincy debut for Australia. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on the AUS Vs PAK, 3rd ODI right here.

LIVE UPDATES

10 Nov 2024, 09:19:42 am IST AUS Vs PAK, 3rd ODI Live Scores: Australia Start Batting Shaheen Shah Afridi opened the attack for Pakistan with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short opening the batting for Australia. Afridi leaked 12 runs in the first over which also included a wide boundary. Poor start by Pakistan. AUS - 12/0 (1)

10 Nov 2024, 08:59:30 am IST AUS Vs PAK, 3rd ODI Live Scores: Playing XIs Analysis Australia have made five changes in their playing XI due to the unavailability of the senior players who have left for the preparations of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Lance Morris, Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott and Spencer Johnson have been added to the playing XI which is led by Josh Inglis. Pakistan, on the other hand, are going with the same playing XI.

10 Nov 2024, 08:48:32 am IST AUS Vs PAK, 3rd ODI Live Scores: Toss Update Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first in Perth. Playing XIs: Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Lance Morris Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

10 Nov 2024, 08:31:59 am IST AUS Vs PAK, 3rd ODI Live Scores: Where To Watch And When Does Action Start? We can catch the telecast of the AUS vs PAK series on the Star Sports network in India. The live streaming of the same can be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match is scheduled to start at 9:00 am IST from the Perth Stadium, Perth.