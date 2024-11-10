Australia Vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Score: Naseem Shah Dismisses Jake Fraser-McGurk Early; AUS - 21/1 (3.4 Overs)

AUS Vs PAK, 3rd ODI Live Scores: Australia Start Batting
Shaheen Shah Afridi opened the attack for Pakistan with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short opening the batting for Australia. Afridi leaked 12 runs in the first over which also included a wide boundary. Poor start by Pakistan.
AUS - 12/0 (1)
AUS Vs PAK, 3rd ODI Live Scores: Playing XIs Analysis
Australia have made five changes in their playing XI due to the unavailability of the senior players who have left for the preparations of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Lance Morris, Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott and Spencer Johnson have been added to the playing XI which is led by Josh Inglis.
Pakistan, on the other hand, are going with the same playing XI.
AUS Vs PAK, 3rd ODI Live Scores: Toss Update
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first in Perth.
Playing XIs:
Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Lance Morris
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain
AUS Vs PAK, 3rd ODI Live Scores: Where To Watch And When Does Action Start?
We can catch the telecast of the AUS vs PAK series on the Star Sports network in India. The live streaming of the same can be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
The match is scheduled to start at 9:00 am IST from the Perth Stadium, Perth.
AUS Vs PAK, 3rd ODI - Full Squads
Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Lance Morris, Spencer Johnson, Sean Abbott, Josh Philippe
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas