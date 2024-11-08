Australia Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK Match On TV And Online

Australia will take on Pakistan in the third and final one-day international of the series at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Sunday, November 10. (More Cricket News)
With the visitors clinching the second ODI, the game in Western Australia will also be the series decider, and the tourists would be itching to go again after a fine nine-wicket victory in Adelaide.
While on the other hand, the hosts Australia will have a point to prove after a poor showing and a spineless performance in Adelaide, and will be hungry to take the series 2-1 on a bouncy Perth wicket.
Australia Vs Pakistan: ODI Head-To-Head
Total Matches Played: 110
Australia Won: 71
Pakistan Won: 35
No Result: 3
Tied: 1
Australia Vs Pakistan: Full Squads
Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (c, 3rd ODI), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.
Pakistan ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Australia Vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Live Streaming
When to watch Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI match?
The Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI match will be played on Sunday, November 10 at the Perth Stadium, and the game is scheduled at 9:00 AM IST.
Where to watch Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI match?
You can catch the telecast of the AUS vs PAK series on the Star Sports network in India. The live streaming of the same can be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.