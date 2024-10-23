Zimbabwe Scale Highest T20I Score Of All Time With 344/4 As Records Tumble In Nairobi

Gambian bowlers had a tough outing with five of them conceding over 50 runs. Musa Jobarteh bowled his four overs for 93 wicketless runs, making it the worst spell in T20 history. Chasing an improbable 345, Gambia were shot out for just 54, losing their fourth straight game in the tournament. Interestingly, Gambia lost their first two games of the competition because they missed the flight to Nairobi and could not reach the venue in time.