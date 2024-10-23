Zimbabwe Scale Highest T20I Score Of All Time With 344/4 As Records Tumble In Nairobi

Zimbabwe scored an unbelievable 344 for four to rewrite the record of the highest-ever total in men's T20 cricket in their T20 World Cup Africa sub-regional qualifier B clash against Gambia on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)
Zimbabwe are currently playing the Africa sub-regional qualifiers which are a part of qualification process for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Led by Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe on Wednesday earned their fifth straight win in the tournament after defeating Gambia. The margin of defeat, 290 runs, became the biggest loss inflicted on any team in men's T20 history.
Captain Raza was the star of the show for Zimbabwe yet again. The all-rounder became the first player from Zimbabwe to score a T20I century. Raza crossed the century-mark in 33 balls making it the joint second-fastest ton in T20Is. The right-hander ended up unbeaten on 133 from just 43 balls. His innings consisted of seven fours and 15 sixes. Only three batters have hit more sixes than Raza's 15 in a T20I.
Raza was awarded the Player of the Match for his incredible efforts. The Zimbabwe captain thus became the man with the most Player of the Match awards in T20Is with 17 such accolades.
The total of 344/4 also saw Zimbabwe tonk 27 sixes, the most by a team in all T20s. Apart from Raza's century, Zimbabwe were also helped by quickfire fifties from Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani and Clive Madande.
Gambian bowlers had a tough outing with five of them conceding over 50 runs. Musa Jobarteh bowled his four overs for 93 wicketless runs, making it the worst spell in T20 history. Chasing an improbable 345, Gambia were shot out for just 54, losing their fourth straight game in the tournament. Interestingly, Gambia lost their first two games of the competition because they missed the flight to Nairobi and could not reach the venue in time.
With the win, Zimbabwe have confirmed their qualification for the Africa qualifiers which will be the final step for eight African nations to qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The Sikandar Raza-led side next play Kenya who also have confirmed a berth in the Africa qualifiers by winning their first four matches.
Where to watch T20 World Cup Africa sub-regional qualifier B tournament?
The T20 World Cup Africa sub-regional qualifier B matches are being live streamed on FanCode app and website.