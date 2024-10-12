Cricket

IND Vs BAN: India Plunder 297/6; Highest Ever T20I Total By A Test-Playing Nation

Before this the highest score by a Test playing nation in the T20 format was Afghanistan's 278/3 against Ireland which came in 2019 in Dehradun

India-bangladesh-cricket
Sanju Samson after scoring century. Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon

A hapless Bangladeshi bowling attack was taken to the cleaners on Saturday as India posted a mammoth 297/6 in 20 overs, the highest T20I total by a Test-playing nation in the history of the format. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)

India overtook Afghanistan's total of 278/3 which came against Ireland in 2019 in Dehradun. However, India fell short of the highest T20I score of all time which is 314 that Nepal smashed against Mongolia in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

India smashed Bangladeshi bowlers throughout the innings and at one point seemed set to post 300. Ultimately, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side fell three runs short of the historic achievement.

The six fest in Hyderabad saw Indian batters hit 22 maximums. This became the joint-highest number of sixes a team has hit in a T20I innings. Afghanistan and West Indies had earlier hit 22 sixes against Ireland and South Africa respectively.

Apart from 22 sixes, Indian batters also slammed 25 fours, taking the total boundary count to 47, highest in any T20I so far.

The star of the show was undoubtedly Sanju Samson who raced to the second fastest T20I century by an Indian in 40 deliveries. Samson smashed his maiden T20I century, getting to 111 from 47 balls before departing. Samson hit 11 fours and eight sixes in an astonishing display of hitting. The Kerala wicket-keeper batter stitched a 156-run partnership with captain Suryakumar who too had a fantastic outing. The Indian skipper scored 75 off just 35 deliveries.

The partnership of 156 from just 69 balls was the fastest 150-plus stand by a Test-playing team in T20Is.

Even after the wickets of Samson and Suryakumar, India kept going at the same rate thanks to Riyan Parag and Hardik Pandya onslaught. Parag smashed 34 runs from just 13 balls while Pandya departed after scoring 47 from only 18 balls.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Live Score: IND Inch Closer To Series Whitewash | BAN - 150/7 After 18 Overs
  2. Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: RSA-W Knock BAN-W Out With 7-Wicket Win
  3. IND Vs BAN: India Plunder 297/6; Highest Ever T20I Total By A Test-Playing Nation
  4. IND Vs BAN: Sanju Samson Smashes Second Fastest Ton By Indian In T20Is
  5. New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W Stay In Semi-Final Race With 8-Wicket Win Over SL-W
Football News
  1. India 1-1 Vietnam Highlights, International Friendly: Farukh Choudhary, Gurpreet Sandhu Heroics Salvage Draw For Blue Tigers
  2. India 1-1 Vietnam: Farukh's Chip, Gurpreet's Saves Take Blue Tigers To Thrilling Draw
  3. Peru 1-0 Uruguay, FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Marcelo Bielsa Takes Responsibility For Defeat
  4. Germany Vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Nagelsmann Aiming To Rediscover Ruthless Streak
  5. Hungary Vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Ronald Koeman Reacts To Virgil Van Dijk Red Card
Tennis News
  1. Wuhan Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen Beats Wang Xinyu In Historic All-Chinese WTA 1000 Semi-Final
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz, ATP Shanghai Masters: Serbian Great Sets Up Jannik Sinner Final Date
  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Wuhan Open 2024: Belarusian Reaches Third Straight Final
  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Tomas Machac, Shanghai Masters: Italian In Final, Confirms ATP Year-End No. 1
  5. 'A Part Of Me Left With Them', Says Djokovic After Nadal, Murray Retirements
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Men’s Auction: Players, Purses, Teams - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League: Paul Van Ass Joins Lucknow-Based Franchise UP Rudras As Head Coach
  4. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ex-Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba Passes Away At 57
  2. GN Saibaba On Imprisonment: 'Only The Freedom Of My Mind Survived'
  3. RSS Wants To Make Country Uniform, Will Not Succeed: Congress
  4. India Slams 'Systematic Desecration' After Firebomb Thrown At Hindu Temple In Bangladesh | Details
  5. Day In Pics: October 12, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  3. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  4. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  5. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
US News
  1. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  2. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  3. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  4. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  5. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
World News
  1. US Airstrikes Target Multiple Militant Camps In Syria
  2. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  3. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  4. For First Time In 50 Years, Rare Rain Floods Sahara Desert
  5. Kenya To Build First Nuclear Power Plant, Location Sparks Protests
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures