IND Vs BAN: India Plunder 297/6; Highest Ever T20I Total By A Test-Playing Nation

The star of the show was undoubtedly Sanju Samson who raced to the second fastest T20I century by an Indian in 40 deliveries. Samson smashed his maiden T20I century, getting to 111 from 47 balls before departing. Samson hit 11 fours and eight sixes in an astonishing display of hitting. The Kerala wicket-keeper batter stitched a 156-run partnership with captain Suryakumar who too had a fantastic outing. The Indian skipper scored 75 off just 35 deliveries.