IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: India Complete Series Whitewash With Hyderabad Hammering

Catch the live scores and updates from the 3rd T20I between IND Vs BAN, right here

V
Vignesh Bharadwaj
12 October 2024
12 October 2024
India's Mayank Yadav bowls a delivery during the third T20I Manish Swarup/AP
Welcome to the live coverage of the third T20I between India Vs Bangladesh being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. With the series already in the bad, the hosts India might make a few changes in their playing XI, while for Bangladesh, the players will be extra motivated with Mahmudullah playing his T20I game for the country. Catch the live scores and updates from the 3rd T20I between IND Vs BAN, right here
IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: Series Whitewash!

And that's a series whitewash as India win 3-0. This is also the hosts' third-biggest win in T20Is (by runs), and it has been a stunning showing. Bangladesh have not been that bad but it ended up looking that way with India overpowering them, and it ends with a 133-run defeat at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: 156/7 (19)

India are almost there, just the final rights now. Massive, massive defeat this, and Bangladesh just did not show up in the T20Is, and Najmul Hossain Shanto will be thoroughly disappointed.

IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: 135/5 (16)

Varun Chakravarthy might have had to wait for a good few years to comeback into the Indian side, but he's repaying the faith of the selectors again. 4-0-23-0 and he's done for the series. Bangladesh on the other hand, continue to struggle.

IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: 126/4 (14)

Mahmudullah has walked into the middle for his last T20I knock for Bangladesh. Can he make it a memorable one and go on a high on a good batting deck? While on the other hand, India will be looking to play spoilsport in the farewell party.

IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: 112/4 (12)

Bangladesh are looking to press the run-scoring peddle here , while India have been average on the field. A few misfields and the skipper Suryakumar does not look a very happy man.

However, Litton has to make the walk back as Ravi Bishnoi continues to impress. The visitors are four down, needing 186 in 48 balls.

IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: 86/3 (9)

Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das are slowly starting to stitch a small partnership. However, nothing close to the required run-rate, and are now very close to just bat and delay the inevitable.

19.27 - that's the required run-rate.

IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: 59/1 (6)

And that's a maiden wicket for Ravi Bishnoi. How often do we see a maiden wicket in a T20I? All the pressure Litton Das created against Nitish Kumar has now evaporated into thin air. Solid start from the spinner. He has a point to prove and it has started off on a very good note.

IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: 35/1 (3)

India's pacers are revving their engines up but Bangladesh have found a way to way to tackle and are starting to score at a decent rate. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tanzid Hasan are showing quite a bit of intent, but how long is the question.

IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: 5/1 (1)

Mayank Yadav, business as usual. No warm-up, and that's an absolute rocket first up. Bangladesh are one down for nothing and the speedstar is up and running. Talk about a first ball, and they don't come get tougher than that for Parvez Emon.

IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: 297/3 (20)

India finish on 297/3 in 20 overs, thanks to Sanju Samson's sensational showing, Suryakumar Yadav's britzkrieg, and cameos from Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag. That was some serious hitting, and the carnage has finally ended. 25 sixes and 22 fours. Phew!

IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: 267/3 (18)

With the Sanju Samson and Suryakumar show ending, Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag have taken over. The current run-rate is inching towards 15, and can India have a magical last two overs to reach 300? 33 more needed with both batters striking at over 265. This is now also India's highest score in T20 internationals.

IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: More Cricket, More Fun?

IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: 213/3 (15)

Some respite for Bangladesh, with the projected score going from 300 to 270. Samson and Suryakumar go, while Hardik and Parag join to cause further destruction. Samson walks back for 111, while the skipper misses out on a hundred, scoring 75.

IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: 190/1 (13)

We are witnessing something special here, something we usually don't see. In case you are thinking about it, the highest T20I score in 314 by Nepal. This is now PlayStation tennis.

IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: Floodlight Failure

One of the stadium lights have gone off, we will have to wait a little. With Samson and Suryakumar lighting up the night Hyderabad sky, the one of the floodlight seems to have taken a backseat.

IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: 98/1 (7)

Sanju Samson has arrived and how!! This is the exact reason why the Indian management backed him despite the failures, or missed opportunities rather. There is no stopping Samson here, there is no stopping India here. Full-throttle!

IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: 63/1 (5)

This is now brilliant ball-striking from Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav. There's been injection of quality the moment the skipper walked in, and he has not looked back. India are cruising now. With dew expected to come later on, they will need a big total and the platform seems set.

IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: 23/0 (2)

4,4,4,4 - this is extraordinary from Samson. He looks promising again, but he will want to convert this one on a good batting surface. India have raced away to 23 in just two overs.

IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: 7/0 (1)

We are underway in the third and final T20I in Hyderabad. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson open the batting for India, while Mahedi Hasan opens the bowling for Bangladesh.

The hosts are off to a sedate start with seven on the board after the first over.

IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: Toss Update

India have won the toss and have elected to bat first in Hyderabad.

India XI:  Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

IND Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: Start Timing And Live Streaming

The toss is scheduled for 6:30 pm IST and action will start at 7:00 pm IST for the 3rd T20I between India and Bangladesh.

Live streaming of IND vs BAN 3rd T20I will be available on the JioCinema app and website for free. Meanwhile, the Live telecast of IND vs BAN 3rd T20I will be done on Sports 18-1 SD, Sports 18-1 HD and Sports 18-2 (Hindi) TV channels.

GTV will live telecast the IND vs BAN 3rd T20I on TV in Bangladesh and Live streaming will be on the T Sports app

