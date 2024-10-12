Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: RSA-W Knock BAN-W Out With 7-Wicket Win

South African players celebrate the wicket of England's Maia Bouchier during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Welcome to the live coverage of the Bangladesh vs South Africa Group B Match 16 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 going on in the UAE. South Africa have won two games out three while Bangladesh have posted just a sole victory in their three outings. Both teams would want to win this game to strengthen their position in the group and keep them in good position to qualify for the semifinal. Follow live scores and updates of the BAN-W vs RSA-W match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Oct 2024, 10:21:21 pm IST Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: RSA 107/3 (17.2) South Africa beat Bangladesh by seven wickets! Marizanne Kapp finishes things with an easy single to backward point and South Africa seal their third win of the tournament. They have now jumped up to the top spot in Group B. West Indies have a match in hand and England have two. Bangladesh on the other hand are knocked out of the Women's T20 World Cup.

12 Oct 2024, 10:16:44 pm IST Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: RSA 96/3 (16) Just 11 needed from 24 balls and South Africa will like to finish it as early as they can. Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon in the middle and both of them would want to go unbeaten.

12 Oct 2024, 10:07:13 pm IST Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: RSA 84/3 (14) Bangladesh have struck twice just seven balls apart. Both the set batters, Anneke Bosch and Tazmin Brits are now in pavillion. Bosch becomes Fahima Khatun's second scalp on the final ball of the 12th over and then Brits gets bowled by Ritu Moni on the second ball of the 14th over. However, South Africa still in a commanding position. Bangladesh would need a string of wickets to come back into this game.

12 Oct 2024, 09:52:35 pm IST Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: RSA 63/1 (10) It is going well for South Africa tonight. They lost their skipper early but now they have consolidated well. The runs have not stopped and they have found an odd boundary here and there to keep them in a good place to take the game away.

12 Oct 2024, 09:37:46 pm IST Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: RSA 36/1 (6) On the last ball of the powerplay, South Africa manage to find a boundary after 18 balls. A good spell from Bangladesh bowlers but they will need to consistently keep up the pressure.

12 Oct 2024, 09:25:44 pm IST Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: RSA 23/1 (3) Laura Wolvaardt is gone. Fahima Khatun gets Wolvaardt just a ball after getting hit for a boundary. Wolvaardt found the gap between mid-on and mid-wicket to get a four on the fifth delivery. South African captain wants to get another boundary and dances down the track but gets stumped. Wolvaardt gone for 7 from 12 balls.

12 Oct 2024, 09:21:11 pm IST Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: RSA 17/0 (2) Dropped and punished! A tough chance at backward point and it is spilled. Nahida Akter is denied a wicket and South Africa captain Laura Wovaardt would get a reprieve. Brits on the other hand smashes two boundaries in the over to keep things going. She has raced to 12 off just five balls.

12 Oct 2024, 09:16:49 pm IST Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: RSA 8/0 (1) A review by Bangladesh on just the second ball of their defence. Marufa Akter bowls a beutiful inswinger and Tazmin Brits gets hit on the pad. A loud appeal but not given and it is umpire's call on ball tracking. Despite that big appeal, South Africa had a good first over. A boundary on the first ball after a run off a wide.

12 Oct 2024, 09:08:21 pm IST Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: BAN-W 106/3 (20) Marizanne Kapp 10/1 (4) and Nonkululeko Mlaba 11/1 (4) were the best bowlers for South Africa. Too economical both of them even though they got just a wicket each. For Bangladesh, Sobhana Mostary got 38 from 43 balls and captain Nigar Sultana scored 32 not out from 38 balls.

12 Oct 2024, 09:03:57 pm IST Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: BAN-W 106/3 (20) A relatively better end for Bangladesh and yet they can only get to 106. They have just lost three wickets but only 106 are the number of runs that they have posted. The power game was missing but so was the intent. Last two overs, they got 23 runs but overall 106 still remains a really low score. They would have needed at least 130 to challenge the South Africans.

12 Oct 2024, 08:48:41 pm IST Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: BAN-W 83/3 (18) Sobhana Mostary departs. She has played a good hand for Bangladesh but now is the time to go. Mlaba flights the ball well and Mostary slogs hard across the line only to miss the ball completely and she her stumps in disarray. Sobhana Mostary gets 38 from 43 balls but Bangladesh still in danger of finishing below 100.

12 Oct 2024, 08:40:20 pm IST Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: BAN-W 73/2 (16) First boundary for Nigar Sultana and she had to wait for 24 balls. Full delivery from Nonkululeko Mlaba and Sultana lofts it down the ground towards long-off. A good effort at the fence but replays confirm it is a boundary. Bangladesh will need a lot more of it.

12 Oct 2024, 08:32:14 pm IST Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: BAN-W 63/2 (14) South African bowlers continue to keep it tight and Bangladesh just can not break away. Really really slow batting. Not finding gaps, not putting enough power in shots. Poor show from Bangladesh. Poor show from captain Nigar Sultan so far. 19 balls and just 6 runs for Sultana so far.

12 Oct 2024, 08:19:07 pm IST Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: BAN-W 43/2 (10) Bangladesh going too slow. Captain Nigar Sultana has joined Sobhana Mostary but both of them can not quite get going. Sobhana on 16 from 22 and Sultana on 2 from 6 balls. South African bowlers would be very happy with their performance.

12 Oct 2024, 08:16:10 pm IST Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: BAN-W 36/2 (8) Shanthi Rani is gone. Just two balls back, Rani slogged one over midwicket for a six but Annerie Dercksen gets her scalp as the Bangladeshi goes for another big shot on the leg side. Rani goes for 19 from 30 balls.

12 Oct 2024, 08:12:43 pm IST Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: BAN-W 21/1(6) Finally a few boundaries for Bangladesh. They have really struggled to get the ball into gaps throughout this powerplay but at the end of it they get two fours. It is Sobhana Mostary who sends Ayabonga Khaka's deliveries to the fence to help Bangladesh finish the powerplay on a decent note.

12 Oct 2024, 08:12:18 pm IST Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: BAN-W 7/1(3) A review by South Africa on the fourth ball of the third over for a caught behind but the replays do not show any edge. Shathi Rani remains safe but Bangladesh would need some runs. Only being safe at the crease would not do much.

12 Oct 2024, 08:12:18 pm IST Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: BAN-W 1/1(1) Marizanne Kapp just takes two balls to strike and Bangladesh lose their first wicket. Dilara Akter just fishes outside the off stump and pays the price. An edge straight into keeper's hands and South Africa have put Bangladesh underpressure right away. Sobhana Mostary is the new woman in and she begins with a single on the very first ball to open both her and Bangladesh's account.

12 Oct 2024, 07:33:47 pm IST Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Dilara Akter and Shathi Rani in the middle for Bangladesh. Marizanne Kapp has the ball in hand and she will begin the proceedings for South Africa.

12 Oct 2024, 07:26:43 pm IST Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup National anthems going on currently and we will soon have the Bangladeshi openers out in the middle with the South African team. An important match coming up.

12 Oct 2024, 07:19:49 pm IST Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup For Bangladesh, it is a do-or-die match. They need to win or their campaign would end right here. The original hosts of the tournament opened their account with a win in their opening game but have since then lost twice. For South Africa too, this game holds great significance. A loss will make a massive dent to their semifinal chances. It will leave them at the mercy of other results. So, a desperate situation for both teams tonight.

12 Oct 2024, 07:04:16 pm IST Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Bangladesh have won the toss and their Nigar Sultana has chosen to bowl first. Playing 11s: Bangladesh Women: Dilara Akter, Shathi Rani, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

