Bangladesh Vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's T20 WC Group B: When, Where To Watch BAN-W Vs RSA-W Match

Already-eliminated Bangladesh take on strong contenders South Africa in match 16 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B fixture. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details

south-africa-vs-scotland-womens-t20-world-cup-2024-ap-photo
South African players celebrate the wicket at the Women's T20 World Cup. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Bangladesh were shown the exit door by West Indies in their Group B encounter on Thursday, October 10 as Karishma Ramharack starred with an impressive four-wicket haul to an eight-wicket victory in the women's T20 World Cup 2024. (BAN-W Vs WI-W Report | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

After restricting Bangladesh to 103 for 8, courtesy Ramharack's fine bowling spell of 4/17 from her four overs, the West Indies overhauled the target with as many as 43 balls to spare.

South Africa, on the other hand, know a solid victory could boost their NRR as well as take them to the top position of the Group B points table.

BAN-W Vs RSA-W, Women's T20 WC Group B Match: Squads

Bangladesh Women Squad: Shathi Rani, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Murshida Khatun, Disha Biswas

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta(w), Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Mieke de Ridder

BAN-W Vs RSA-W, Women's T20 WC Group B Match: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Bangladesh vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match be played?

The Bangladesh vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, October 12, at 7:00pm IST.

Where will the Bangladesh vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match be telecast and live streamed?

The Bangladesh vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

