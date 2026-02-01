Afghanistan Vs UAE LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Head-To-Head Record

Afghanistan suffered a heartbreaking defeat against South Africa after two super overs. They were alive in the game for most part and almost won it, but twice they ended with a tie and the third time they were not so lucky. The loss made them stranded in the fourth position in the Group B with no wins from two matches. The UAE match is a do-or-die for them. Rashid Khan will look at Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Noor Ahmad to deliver for him.