Afghanistan Vs UAE LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Head-To-Head Record

Afghanistan and UAE will clash in a do-or-die Group D encounter
If Afghanistan lose they will be eliminated from the race to Super Eight
UAE defeated Canada in the last game and are placed higher than Afghanistan in points table
Afghanistan will clash with United Arab Emirates in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match 28 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 16, Monday. The Group D is still open after New Zealand's loss against South Africa and both teams will want to utilise the opportunity.
Afghanistan suffered a heartbreaking defeat against South Africa after two super overs. They were alive in the game for most part and almost won it, but twice they ended with a tie and the third time they were not so lucky. The loss made them stranded in the fourth position in the Group B with no wins from two matches. The UAE match is a do-or-die for them. Rashid Khan will look at Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Noor Ahmad to deliver for him.
UAE, meanwhile, opened their proceedings with a win against Canada in their last match. They are currently at the third position in Group D with two points from two games. To remain alive in the race for the Super Eight, this match is very important for them. Captain Muhammad Waseem, Alishan Sharafu, Jawadullah and others will have to put in a collective performance to win.
Afghanistan Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head
Afghanistan and UAE have faced each other 15 times in the T20I format. Afghanistan won 13 times while UAE have secured victory on just two occasions.
Afghanistan Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Despite the two losses, Afghanistan have been playing some brilliant cricket and they are the favourites against UAE. Given the form of their batters and the quality of their spin attack, UAE will have a tough task in their hands.
Afghanistan Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast
The weather in New Delhi for the match between Afghanistan and UAE is expected to be bright and sunny. The temperature will range from 28 to 29 degrees making it perfect conditions to play.
Afghanistan Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details
The Afghanistan vs UAE match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India from 11:00 AM IST. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in the region.