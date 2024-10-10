Cricket

BAN-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 WC 2024: Karishma Ramharack Stars As West Indies Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets

After restricting Bangladesh to 103 for 8, courtesy Ramharack's fine bowling spell of 4/17 from her four overs, the West Indies overhauled the target with as many as 43 balls to spare

Bangladesh-vs-West-Indies-ICC-Photo
Bangladesh vs West Indies, ICC Women's T20 WC: West Indies's win means Bangladesh are out of the World Cup. Photo: ICC
info_icon

Off-spinner Karishma Ramharack starred with an impressive four-wicket haul as West Indies cantered to an eight-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the women's T20 World Cup on Thursday. (As It Happened | Full Coverage)

After restricting Bangladesh to 103 for 8, courtesy Ramharack's fine bowling spell of 4/17 from her four overs, the West Indies overhauled the target with as many as 43 balls to spare.

Captain Hayley Matthews (34) and Stafanie Taylor (27 retired hurt) shared 52 runs for the opening wicket before Deandra Dottin made a quickfire 19 not out off just 7 balls with the help of two sixes.

West Indies scored 104 for 2 in 12.5 overs, to notch their second win in three matches and keep themselves afloat for a semifinal spot.

Fatima Sana. - X | Pakistan Cricket
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: PAK Skipper Fatima Sana Flies Back Home After Father's Demise

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Earlier, put in to bat, Bangladesh were going strong at 58 for 2 at the end of the first 10 overs but they could never accelerate from there. Instead, they lost six wickets in the second half of their innings for the addition of just 45 runs.

Captain Nigar Sultana top-scored for Bangladesh with a 44-ball 39 but she did not get enough support from her batting colleagues. Bangladesh could hit just two boundaries in the second 10 overs of their innings. This was Bangladesh's second loss in three matches.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 103 for 8 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 39; Karishma Ramharack 4/17).

West Indies: 104 for 2 in 12.5 overs (Hayley Matthews 34; Marufa Akter 1/20).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's T20 WC Group B: When, Where To Watch BAN-W Vs RSA-W Match
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match
  3. ENG Vs PAK 1st Test Day 4: Rampant Root And Triple-centurion Brook Star As England Dominate Pakistan
  4. ENG Vs PAK 1st Test: 'Cool' England Records Would Mean More With A Win, Says Joe Root
  5. BAN-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 WC 2024: Karishma Ramharack Stars As West Indies Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets
Football News
  1. Gareth Southgate Not Planning On Swift Return To Management
  2. Manchester City 2-0 Barcelona, Women's Champions League: Cityzens Have Taken A 'Step Forward' With Win
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Incredible' King Of Clay
  4. Manchester United Defender Noussair Mazraoui Sidelined After Undergoing Heart Surgery
  5. Women's Super League Matchday 3 Predictions: Chelsea Take On Arsenal In London Derby
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 22-Time Grand Slam Champion To Hang Up His Boots After Davis Cup Finals
  2. Roger Federer Hails 'Incredible' Nadal After Retirement Call: 'I Hoped This Day Would Never Come'
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Incredible' King Of Clay
  4. Wuhan Open 2024: Coco Gauff Reels Off Eighth Straight Win To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  5. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Downs Daniil Medvedev To Reach Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Tata Family: Past, Present And Future
  2. Outlook's Ubeer Naqushbandi Speaks with National Conference's Vice President Omar Abdullah
  3. Cong Holds Review Meeting On Haryana; Will Form Fact-Finding Committee Over 'Unexpected Results'
  4. Raavan's Legacy in Mandore: Rajasthan's Revered Son-in-Law
  5. Ratan Tata Death: Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours For Emeritus Tata
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  2. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  3. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  4. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  5. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
US News
  1. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  2. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  3. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
World News
  1. Two UN Peacekeepers Injured As Israeli Forces Target UNIFIL Headquarters In Lebanon | Details
  2. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  3. Nobel Prize 2024 In Literature Awarded To South Korea's Han Kang ' For Her Intense Poetic Prose'
  4. Wildlife Populations Drop By 73% As Ecosystems Near Collapse, Report Finds
  5. New Peace Plan For Myanmar, South China Sea Tensions And More | What's On Agenda For ASEAN Summit 2024
Latest Stories
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root Becomes Only The Third Batter To Achieve This Feat - Check Stunning Stats
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Brook Sets Record In Pakistan With Maiden Double Ton – Check Stats
  3. 'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death
  4. Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation
  5. Ratan Tata Death: Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours For Emeritus Tata
  6. Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy
  7. Ratan Tata: Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra Pay Tribute As Sporting World Mourns Passing Of Veteran Industrialist
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs