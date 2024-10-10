Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: PAK Skipper Fatima Sana Flies Back Home After Father's Demise

In Fatima Sana’s absence, Muneeba Ali will lead the Pakistan women’s team with two games left in the tournament against Australia and New Zealand

fatima-sana-pakistan-national-women-cricket-team-x
Fatima Sana. Photo: X | Pakistan Cricket
info_icon

Pakistan women's team captain Fatima Sana has left the camp from Dubai as she is set to fly back home to Karachi following the passing of her father on Thursday, October 10.  (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, released a statement expressing sorrow and grief over the news of the death of Sana's father.

Sana, 22 and 330 days old, is the youngest captain in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and also the third-youngest after the likes of Meg Lanning (21 years and 363 days) and Stafanie Taylor (22 years and 294 days) to lead her side in the marquee tournament.

Sana has led Pakistan exceptionally well in the T20 World Cup. They registered a 31-run victory over fellow Asian rivals Sri Lanka wherein she was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match'. However, she could not influence in their game against India where they incurred a six-wicket loss.

In four games played in the tournament, Sana has scalped four wickets and scored 43 runs.

Pakistan's Muneeba Ali will step in to lead her side against Australia in their Group A fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

