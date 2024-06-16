National

Breaking News June 16 LIVE: US Man Opens Fire At Michigan Splash Pad; Water Crisis Continues In Delhi

Breaking News, June 16 LIVE: Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's live coverage of national and international events. Our live blog brings you up-to-the-minute updates on the most significant news and developments. Stay tuned for real-time insights and comprehensive coverage of the stories that matter the most to you.

16 June 2024
Residents rush to collect water in Delhi's Govindpuri. X/@ANI

Delhi News LIVE: Phase-3 Metro Train Services From 6 AM For UPSC Prelims Candidates

The Metro trains services on the Phase-III sections began at 6 am instead of 8 am to facilitate conveyance for candidates appearing for the Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC today.

Aman Kumar, a candidate, told news agency ANI, "I have to appear for my exam in Noida. Metro services started at 6 AM today. It is a good initiative by the govt as we will be able to reach the exam centres on time."

Another passenger said, "It is a good thing that the metro started today at 6 AM. It will be helpful for the UPSC students to reach their exam centres on time. Metro services on the Pink Line should permanently start at 6 AM instead of 8 AM."

US News LIVE: Man Opens Fire In Michigan, Several Wounded

Several people were wounded after a man opened fire at a splash on Auburn in Michigan's Rochester Hills, authorities said.

As per the Oakland County Sherrif's Office, there were "numerous wounded victims". Authorities said that there was still an active crime scene and officers "potentially have the suspect contained nearby".

Stephen Huber, a spokesperson for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, told the Detroit News, “It's five shot and maybe six.”

National Headlines LIVE: Homes Of 11 Demolished In MP After Cops Find Beef In Refrigerator

Houses of 11 persons built on government land were demolished in Madhya Pradesh's tribal-dominated Mandla in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as part of action against illegal beef trade in the state.

Mandla Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha told news agency PTI that the action came after cops received a tip-off about several cows being held captive for slaughter in Bhainwahi area in Nainpur. READ FULL STORY

Delhi News LIVE: Water Crisis Continues; Tankers Supply Water To Residents

Water crisis in Delhi continued to rage on Sunday, as tankers were seen supplying water to residents across several areas of the national capital including Govindpuri and Okhla.

National News LIVE: Yogi In Gorakhpur, No Meeting With RSS Chief Yet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Gorakhpur on Saturday, where Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is taking part in a camp for RSS workers.

In the backdrop of electoral reverses in Uttar Pradesh, speculations were were rife over a likely meeting between Bhagwat and Adityanath. However the leaders haven't met so far.

Asked about it, RSS sources said there was no announcement of any scheduled meeting, PTI reported.

India News LIVE: In Case You Missed, Top Headlines From June 15

In case you missed it, here are the key developments from yesterday:

G7 2024: Modi Meets Meloni, Biden, Brings Focus On AI; Nation Leaders' Support To Kyiv, Fuss Over 'Abortion' | Key Details

Uttarakhand Tempo Accident: At least 12 Dead, 14 Injured; CM Dhami Visits AIIMS Rishikesh

NEET Paper Leak Row: Left-Wing Students' Group AISA Calls For 2-Day Nationwide Strike | Details Inside

Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Board Under Scrutiny Over Lapses Found In Report | Details Inside

Kate Middleton Attends 'Trooping The Colour', First Public Event Since Cancer Diagnosis | All You Need To Know

India Vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 Highlights: Waiting Game Ends - Match Called Off Due To Wet Outfield

Breaking News June 16 LIVE: What's Happening Today

Welcome to Outlook India's Breaking News Live Blog, through which we bring you real-time updates on major events and developments across the globe. Here's a look at your top events and developments in focus today:

  • BJP vs RSS Tussle

  • Uttarakhand Tempo Accident

  • Weather Updates

  • Jammu and Kashmir Security Review

  • T20 World Cup

  • and more

