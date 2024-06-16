Breaking News June 16 LIVE: US Man Opens Fire At Michigan Splash Pad; Water Crisis Continues In Delhi

Delhi News LIVE: Phase-3 Metro Train Services From 6 AM For UPSC Prelims Candidates
The Metro trains services on the Phase-III sections began at 6 am instead of 8 am to facilitate conveyance for candidates appearing for the Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC today.
Aman Kumar, a candidate, told news agency ANI, "I have to appear for my exam in Noida. Metro services started at 6 AM today. It is a good initiative by the govt as we will be able to reach the exam centres on time."
Another passenger said, "It is a good thing that the metro started today at 6 AM. It will be helpful for the UPSC students to reach their exam centres on time. Metro services on the Pink Line should permanently start at 6 AM instead of 8 AM."
US News LIVE: Man Opens Fire In Michigan, Several Wounded
Several people were wounded after a man opened fire at a splash on Auburn in Michigan's Rochester Hills, authorities said.
As per the Oakland County Sherrif's Office, there were "numerous wounded victims". Authorities said that there was still an active crime scene and officers "potentially have the suspect contained nearby".
Stephen Huber, a spokesperson for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, told the Detroit News, “It's five shot and maybe six.”
National Headlines LIVE: Homes Of 11 Demolished In MP After Cops Find Beef In Refrigerator
Houses of 11 persons built on government land were demolished in Madhya Pradesh's tribal-dominated Mandla in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as part of action against illegal beef trade in the state.
Mandla Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha told news agency PTI that the action came after cops received a tip-off about several cows being held captive for slaughter in Bhainwahi area in Nainpur. READ FULL STORY
Delhi News LIVE: Water Crisis Continues; Tankers Supply Water To Residents
Water crisis in Delhi continued to rage on Sunday, as tankers were seen supplying water to residents across several areas of the national capital including Govindpuri and Okhla.
National News LIVE: Yogi In Gorakhpur, No Meeting With RSS Chief Yet
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Gorakhpur on Saturday, where Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is taking part in a camp for RSS workers.
In the backdrop of electoral reverses in Uttar Pradesh, speculations were were rife over a likely meeting between Bhagwat and Adityanath. However the leaders haven't met so far.
Asked about it, RSS sources said there was no announcement of any scheduled meeting, PTI reported.
