National

Will Canada Invite PM Modi To Next G7 Summit? Justin Trudeau Replies

The ties between the India and Canada were strained after Trudeau accused the 'agents of the Indian government' of killing terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada last year.

X/@narendramodi
PM Modi with Canada PM Justin Trudeau at G7 Summit in Italy Photo: X/@narendramodi
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada will host the next G7 Summit in 2025. The summit will take place in Kananaskis, Alberta, Trudeau revealed on social media platform X.

Trudeau made the announcement following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the recent G7 Summit in Italy. The meeting between the two leaders was the first amid strained diplomatic ties between India and Canada.

Protest over shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar - null
Who Was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Whose Murder In Canada Has Triggered Tensions With India

BY Outlook Web Desk

When asked if he would invite Modi to the 2025 summit, Trudeau appeared to sidestep the question, saying: "I appreciate the keenness with which the Canadians look forward to the next year's G7." 

"However, Italy continues to be the president of this G7 for the rest of this year and I look forward to working with Prime Minister Meloni and all my G7 partners on the broad range of issues we have talked about...," Trudeau told reporters at a press conference on Saturday.

The G7 summit was held in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15, where India was invited as an 'Outreach Country' and had participation from the seven member countries, the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and France, as well as the European Union.

The next G7 Leaders' Summit will be hosted in Alberta province of Canada in 2025. In a post on X, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said, "Just announced: The next @G7 Leaders' Summit will be hosted here in Canada -- in Kananaskis, Alberta -- in 2025."

The ties between the India and Canada were strained after Trudeau accused the "agents of the Indian government" of killing terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada last year. However, India has dismissed the accusations as "absurd" and "motivated."

Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year.

