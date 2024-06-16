National

Trudeau-Modi Meet At G7 Summit: Canada PM Says Committed To Working Together On 'Key Issues'

India and Canada ties have strained since last year after Trudeau alleged that Canadian authorities are “actively pursuing credible allegations" related to Indian government involvement in the murder of pro-Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist.

X/@narendramodi
PM Modi with Canada PM Justin Trudeau at G7 Summit in Italy Photo: X/@narendramodi
info_icon

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy, Canada PM Justin Trudeau on Saturday said there was a "commitment" to work together with India to deal with some “very important issues”.

India and Canada ties have strained since last year after Trudeau alleged that Canadian authorities are “actively pursuing credible allegations" related to Indian government involvement in the murder of pro-Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist.

The Canadian allegations from last year were strongly rejected by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as “absurd and motivated”.

Justin Trudeau and PM Modi met at the recently concluded G7 Summit, their first meet amid strained diplomatic relations over pro-Khalistani extremism. PM Modi had posted an image on social media of the two leaders shaking hands on Friday, with a one-liner saying “met Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit”.

'Commitment To Work Together'

"I'm not going to get into the details of this important, sensitive issue that we need to follow up, but this was a commitment to work together, in the coming times, to deal with some very important issues," news agency PTI quoted Trudeau telling reporters at a press conference in Savelletri Di Fasano in Italy on Saturday, the concluding day of the three-day G7 Summit.

ALSO READ | Canada Police Arrests 'Hit Squad' Members In Connection With Nijjar Killing

The last meeting between the two leaders happened on the sidelines of the G20 Summit hosted by India in September.

Soon after the meeting on Friday evening, the Canadian Prime Minister's Office said the leaders had a "brief discussion on the bilateral relationship", during which Trudeau also congratulated Modi on his re-election.

"Of course, there are important issues between our two countries right now. You can appreciate that we won't be making any further statements at this time," spokesperson Ann-Clara Vaillancourt was quoted by the Canadian Press news agency as saying.

ALSO READ | Nijjar Killing: Accused Karan Brar Says He Got Student Visa To Canada Within Days

India has maintained that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

India has repeatedly highlighted its "deep concerns" to Canada, conveying expectations of action against those elements by Ottawa.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder is being probed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Four Indian nationals have been arrested in this connection by the RCMP.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 16 LIVE: Delhi's Phase-3 Metro Services Begin Early For UPSC Prelims Exam; Water Crisis Rages On
  2. Trudeau-Modi Meet At G7 Summit: Canada PM Says Committed To Working Together On 'Key Issues'
  3. Days After PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah To Review Jammu & Kashmir's Security Situation
  4. Madhya Pradesh: Houses Of 11 Demolished After Cops Find Beef In Refrigerator, 1 Arrested
  5. Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi Vows To Raise Issue Of Kashmiri Prisoners In Parliament
Entertainment News
  1. Seerat Kapoor Looks At Cinema With Different Perspective As She Learns About Directing
  2. Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart' To Release On Independence Day
  3. Allu Arjun-Starrer ‘Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Mulling Revisiting Certain Parts
  4. 'More Like A Private Event', Says Taapsee Pannu On Marriage With Danish Shuttler Mathias Boe
  5. Miles Teller To Feature In Paramount's 'An Officer And A Gentleman' Remake
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Women Face South Africa In 1st ODI; Netherlands Vs Poland At Euro 2024
  2. England Trump Namibia By 41 Runs In T20 World Cup, Keep Super 8 Hopes Alive - In Pics
  3. Australia Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Highlights: Aussies Win Narrowly; England Through To Super Eight
  4. Australia Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup: Aussies Pip Spirited Scots; England Through To Super 8s
  5. Pakistan Out Of T20 World Cup: Imad Wasim Says PAK 'At Lowest Point', Need Change
World News
  1. Israel Enforces 'Tactical Pause' In Gaza For Aid Delivery; 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Explosion In Rafah | Latest Updates
  2. US: 8 Including 2 Children Injured After Man Opens Fire At Michigan Water Park; Suspect Contained
  3. Japan Witnesses Surge In Cases Of Disease Caused By Rare 'Flesh-Eating Bacteria' That Can Kill Under 48 Hours
  4. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Describes Putin's Ceasefire Offer For Ukraine As 'Propaganda'
  5. World Leaders Meet In Switzerland To Discuss Ukraine Peace Roadmap, Russia Absent
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow