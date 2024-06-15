National

Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Board Under Scrutiny Over Lapses Found In Report | Details Inside

The committee overviewing alleged discrepancies in a report by a non-judicial member of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) mentioned that the JJB did not make a roster as is the norm, and Dr. Danwade gave the decision to release the accused teen 'in haste' while actually, the order should have been given only in the presence of more JJB members. However, no one else from the JJB apart from Dr Danwade was present in court when the bail order was given, the committee said.

Visual from the crash site in Pune | Photo: PTI
In a latest development in the evolving row over the Porsche crash incident in Pune, a committee overviewing alleged discrepancies in a report by a non-judicial member of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has identified lapses in the report.

It has earlier been reported that the JJB's non-judicial member, Dr LN Danwade, had released the accused 17-year-old driver on bail within 15 hours of the accident.

Pune Porsche crash: Committee finds lapses in report

According to the 100-page report by the committee to the Social Justice Department, the list of red flags in the way Dr Danwade handled the matter included the fact that he did not consider the flaws in the blood report, which did not come from the police.

The report also mentioned that the JJB did not make a roster as is the norm, and Dr Danwade gave the decision to release the accused teen "in haste" while actually, the order should have been given only in the presence of more JJB members. However, no one else from the JJB apart from Dr Danwade was present in court when the bail order was given, the committee said.

As per the committee report, the JJB Bench would have overturned the bail order the next day considering the flaws. Show cause notices have been issued against all JJB members including non-judicial ones where they have been directed to respond to the alleged flaws.

Pune Porsche Crash: About the incident

In the early hours of May 19, the Porsche car driven by the accused teenager crashed into a motorbike and killed two IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both hailing from Madhya Pradesh. According to police, the teen was driving in an inebriated condition.

Initially, the by was granted bail within 15 hours of the mishap after penning a 300-word essay on road safety and bonds worth ₹ 15,000. However, later the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) amended the order after facing furious public outrage and the boy was sent to a remand home.

Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Adriver Admits He Was Drunk; Parents Sent To Police Custody Till June 5

Currentlu, the accused teenager's parents are in police custody over an allegation of swapping blood samples at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital to safeguard their son.

