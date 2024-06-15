National

Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Board Under Scrutiny Over Lapses Found In Report | Details Inside

The committee overviewing alleged discrepancies in a report by a non-judicial member of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) mentioned that the JJB did not make a roster as is the norm, and Dr. Danwade gave the decision to release the accused teen 'in haste' while actually, the order should have been given only in the presence of more JJB members. However, no one else from the JJB apart from Dr Danwade was present in court when the bail order was given, the committee said.