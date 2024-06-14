National

Pune Porsche Crash: New CCTV Footage Shows Doctors Taking Bribe To Swap Blood Sample; Teen's Remand Extended

Pune Police have accessed new CCTV footage related to the Porsche accident case. In this CCTV footage, officials from the Sassoon General Hospital can be seen accepting the bribe to swap the accused teen's blood sample.

Pune Police have accessed new CCTV footage related to the Porsche accident case. In this CCTV footage, officials from the Sassoon General Hospital accepting the bribe to swap the accused teen's blood sample. Furthermore, the judicial remand of the 17-year-old teen driver has been extended to June 25 owing to a "threat to life".

The prosecution has stated that since there is no one to take care of the teen on the outside world, he would be safer under custody.

Pune Porsche Crash Updates: New CCTV Footage, Extended Remand And More

New CCTV Footage Shows Doctors Accepting Bribe

As per a report by PTI, the police have accessed new CCTV footage in which Sassoon Hospital doctors are seen accepting a bribe to swap the teen's blood sample.

The CCTV footage from Yerawada area, shows middleman Ashpak Makandar handing money to hospital employee Atul Ghatkamble, stated a crime branch official.

A few weeks after the crash, the investigation revealed that the teen's blood sample had been tampered with. Further investigation revealed that the 17-year-old's blood sample was swapped with his mother's to rule out the influence of alcohol.

Following this, the mother of the accused was also arrested and taken into custody. The teen's father and grandfather have also been arrested.

Judical Remand Of Accused Teen Extended Till June 25

The prosecution has decided to extend the judicial remand for the accused teen due to "a threat to his life outside". Speaking to the Juvenile Justice Board, Special assistant public prosecutor Monali Kale stated that since there is no adult to take care of the teen outside, he should remain in the observation home.

Kale added that the minor's identiy has become public since the accident and a substantial threat to his life prevails.

Attempts Underway To Blame Crash On Victims, Alleges Anil Deshmukh

Anil Deshmukh, former home minister for the state of Maharashtra hhas stated that attempts are underway to show that the two techies who were killed in the Porsche car accident were also driving under the influence of alcohol.

As per the former home minister, the preparations to prove the two techies are "alcohol-positive" are being done in order to free to the 17-year-old who was driving the Porsche in Pune last month.

However, top sources from Pune Police have stated that these allegations made by Deshmukh are false.

