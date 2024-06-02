Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Adriver Admits He Was Drunk; Parents Sent To Police Custody Till June 5

The 17-year-old driver who was involved in a Porsche car crash on May 19 killing two individuals has confessed to police that he was 'heavily' drunk while driving.
According to an India Today report, the teen driver stated during questioning that he is unable to recollect the consequence of the events that occurred on the day of the accident.
The boy's parents were sent to police custody by a Pune court on Sunday for desctructing evidence in the car crash case until June 5.
Pune Porsche Accident: Teen's Parents Sent To Police Custody
The minor's mother, Shivani Agarwal, was arrested on June 1, after it emerged that the boy's blood samples were replaced with hers.
Vishal Agarwal, the boy's father and a realtor, was previously taken into custody for allegedly destroying evidence related to the case.
Both parents were produced before a holiday court, where police sought a seven-day remand for further investigation.
What Did The Police Tell In Court?
According to police testimony in court, the parents are accused of conspiring to destroy evidence linked to the car accident.
Allegedly, the Agarwal couple visited Sassoon Hospital to tamper with their minor son's blood samples.
Police stated that the teenager's blood sample was swapped with his mother's during this incident.
The court was told that police have secured the CCTV footage available at the hospital but also need to verify whether the footage has also been tampered with.
The couple's lawyer, Prashant Patil, argued that the police had already searched their house and recovered CCTV footage, asserting that the couple has cooperated with the investigation and should be sent to judicial custody. The court, however, granted police custody.
The couple was booked under IPC section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) which is a bailable offence, he said, adding that two doctors and a hospital staffer are already in police custody in connection with the blood sample swap.
Surendra Agarwal, the boy's grandfather, was also arrested for allegedly kidnapping and pressuring the family's driver to take the blame for the accident.
The police have registered three separate cases including one for the accident itself, another against a bar that allegedly served alcohol to the minor, and a third involving the boy's father for allowing him to drive the car without a valid license.
(With PTI inputs)