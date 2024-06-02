National

Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Adriver Admits He Was Drunk; Parents Sent To Police Custody Till June 5

Allegedly, the Agarwal couple visited Sassoon Hospital to tamper with their minor son's blood samples. Police stated that the teenager's blood sample was swapped with his mother's during this incident.

Mother Of Pune Teen Who Killed 2 Arrested In Porsche Car Accident
info_icon

The 17-year-old driver who was involved in a Porsche car crash on May 19 killing two individuals has confessed to police that he was 'heavily' drunk while driving.

According to an India Today report, the teen driver stated during questioning that he is unable to recollect the consequence of the events that occurred on the day of the accident.

The boy's parents were sent to police custody by a Pune court on Sunday for desctructing evidence in the car crash case until June 5.

Mother Of Pune Teen Who Killed 2 Arrested In Porsche Car Accident - null
Porsche Car Accident: Mother Of Accused Teen Held Over Blood Sample Swap

BY Outlook Web Desk

Pune Porsche Accident: Teen's Parents Sent To Police Custody

The minor's mother, Shivani Agarwal, was arrested on June 1, after it emerged that the boy's blood samples were replaced with hers.

Vishal Agarwal, the boy's father and a realtor, was previously taken into custody for allegedly destroying evidence related to the case.

Both parents were produced before a holiday court, where police sought a seven-day remand for further investigation.

What Did The Police Tell In Court?

According to police testimony in court, the parents are accused of conspiring to destroy evidence linked to the car accident.

Allegedly, the Agarwal couple visited Sassoon Hospital to tamper with their minor son's blood samples.

Police stated that the teenager's blood sample was swapped with his mother's during this incident.

The court was told that police have secured the CCTV footage available at the hospital but also need to verify whether the footage has also been tampered with.

The couple's lawyer, Prashant Patil, argued that the police had already searched their house and recovered CCTV footage, asserting that the couple has cooperated with the investigation and should be sent to judicial custody. The court, however, granted police custody.

The couple was booked under IPC section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) which is a bailable offence, he said, adding that two doctors and a hospital staffer are already in police custody in connection with the blood sample swap.

Court remands the father and grandfather of the minor involved in the Porsche case in judicial custody for 14 days - X/ANI
Pune Car Crash: Teenager’s Father, Grandfather Remanded In 14-Day Judicial Custody

BY PTI

Surendra Agarwal, the boy's grandfather, was also arrested for allegedly kidnapping and pressuring the family's driver to take the blame for the accident.

The police have registered three separate cases including one for the accident itself, another against a bar that allegedly served alcohol to the minor, and a third involving the boy's father for allowing him to drive the car without a valid license.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Adriver Admits He Was Drunk; Parents Sent To Police Custody Till June 5
  2. Day In Pics: June 01, 2024
  3. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  4. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  5. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee On Overcoming A Challenging Career Phase: Ditched All My Bad Habits, Worked On Myself
  2. Junaid Khan Spends Birthday Working On Advait Chandan Directorial Co-Starring Khushi Kapoor
  3. Prateik Babbar Wears Suit Made From Late Mother Smita Patil's Kanjeevaram Sarees
  4. Pankaj Jha Says All Acting Institutes Are Nothing But Teaching Shops
  5. RJ Malishka Mendonsa Hits Airwaves With Satirical Rap Track On Pune's Infamous Porsche Case
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024 Wrap: Swiatek, Gauff Cruise Into Quarters; Alcaraz, Tsitsipas Collect Wins
  2. FIH Pro League: Indian Men's Hockey Team Suffers 1-3 Loss To Great Britain
  3. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. India's Pranavi Urs Finishes T-3 At Dormy Open Helsingborg
  5. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. South Africa Elections 2024: Coalition Talks Underway As Results Reveal No Majority
  2. Gaza War: Netanyahu, War Cabinet Approve US' Ceasefire Proposal; Maldives Bans Israeli Tourists | Details
  3. Shark Tank Fame 'Poppi Sodas' Face $5 Million Lawsuit, Here's Why
  4. Mexico Heads To The Polls Amid Bloodshed To Elect First-Ever Female President | All You Need To Know
  5. Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Southern Germany, Severe Floods Trigger Evacuations, Rescue Operations
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six