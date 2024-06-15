In a bid to protest against the alleged malpractices in the conduct of the the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), left-wing students’ groups on Saturday called for a two-day nationwide strike. AISA also demanded re-examination, an independent enquiry into the alleged corruption and the dissolution of the NTA.
NEET row: AISA calls for strike on June 19-20
It has been reported that the All India Students' Association (AISA) called for a strike on June 19 and 20. AISA Delhi State Secretary Neha questioned Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's silence on the matter while highlighting the plight of students and parents.
Besides AISA, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union president Dhananjay also condemned the NTA, describing the NEET 2024 irregularities as indicative of a deeper systemic malpractice.
NEET row: Students move SC, seek scrapping of 2024 exam
In another important development, a group of 20 students who had appeared for NEET 2024, filed a plea in the Supreme Court today seeking the scrapping of the NEET-UG 2024 exam.
The students in their petition also demanded an SC-monitored probe by the CBI or any other independent agency and sought a direction to the NTA and others to conduct the test afresh.