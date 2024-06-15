National

NEET Paper Leak Row: Left-Wing Students' Group AISA Calls For 2-Day Nationwide Strike | Details Inside

The All India Students' Association (AISA) called for a June 19 and 20 strike. AISA Delhi State Secretary Neha questioned Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's silence. AISA also demanded re-examination, an independent inquiry into the alleged corruption, and the dissolution of the NTA.

PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

In a bid to protest against the alleged malpractices in the conduct of the the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), left-wing students’ groups on Saturday called for a two-day nationwide strike. AISA also demanded re-examination, an independent enquiry into the alleged corruption and the dissolution of the NTA.
Supreme Court | - File Photo
Fresh Plea In SC Over NEET UG 2024 Seeks Court-Monitored CBI Probe; Says 'Re-Examination Would Only...'

BY Outlook Web Desk

NEET row: AISA calls for strike on June 19-20

It has been reported that the All India Students' Association (AISA) called for a strike on June 19 and 20. AISA Delhi State Secretary Neha questioned Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's silence on the matter while highlighting the plight of students and parents.

AISA also demanded re-examination, an independent inquiry into the alleged corruption and the dissolution of the NTA.

A Brief Timeline Of The NEET UG Result Row - iStock
From Paper Leak Allegations To Grace Marks: A Brief Timeline Of The NEET UG Result Row

BY Outlook Web Desk

Besides AISA, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union president Dhananjay also condemned the NTA, describing the NEET 2024 irregularities as indicative of a deeper systemic malpractice.

The result of the medical entrance exam was announced on June 4 and since then aspirants have been alleging multiple issues, including irregularities in the test demanding a fresh examination. - PTI
NEET-UG 2024 Row: 'No evidence of Paper Leak, NTA Credible Body', Says Edu Minister

BY Outlook Web Desk

NEET row: Students move SC, seek scrapping of 2024 exam

In another important development, a group of 20 students who had appeared for NEET 2024, filed a plea in the Supreme Court today seeking the scrapping of the NEET-UG 2024 exam.

The students in their petition also demanded an SC-monitored probe by the CBI or any other independent agency and sought a direction to the NTA and others to conduct the test afresh.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow
  2. NEET Paper Leak Row: Left-Wing Students' Group AISA Calls For 2-Day Nationwide Strike | Details Inside
  3. S Jaishankar Likely To Visit Sri Lanka Next Week
  4. Blistering Heat Sweeps Haryana, Punjab
  5. Centre Approves Proposal For Construction Of Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro Corridor
Entertainment News
  1. Ranveer Singh To Gain 15 Kgs For His Next Project? Here's What We Know
  2. Sara Ali Khan Drops Unseen Pic With 'Kedarnath' Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput On Actor's 4th Death Anniversary
  3. Actress Naqiyah Haji Shares Special Bonding With Dad Ahead Of Father's Day
  4. TV Actor Pankit Thakker Reveals Horrific Experience During Reasi Terror Attack
  5. 'Bhairava Anthem': Prabhas And Diljit Dosanjh Team Up For 'Kalki 2898 AD's First Song
Sports News
  1. Copa America 2024, Group C And D: Teams, Key Players, And What To Know
  2. Australia Vs Scotland, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 35: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Vs Canada Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024: Waiting Game Begins - Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield; Next Inspection At 8:00 PM IST
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Switzerland 2-0 Hungary After Half-Time In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal Gears Up For Perugia Challengers SF
  5. Poland Vs Netherlands, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship
World News
  1. What NYC Doormen Don’t Want To See At The Club | Deets Inside
  2. Iran And Sweden Agree To A Prisoner Swap Freeing Man Convicted Of War Crimes Over '88 Executions
  3. Is Taylor Swift Blocking Charli XCX From The Top Spot? See Why People Think So!
  4. Kate Middleton Attends 'Trooping The Colour', First Public Event Since Cancer Diagnosis | All You Need To Know
  5. Peter Pellegrini, A Close Ally Of The Populist Prime Minister, Is Sworn In As Slovakia's President
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Switzerland 2-0 Hungary After Half-Time In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal Gears Up For Perugia Challengers SF
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow