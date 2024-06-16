International

India Among Nations That Opt Out Of Ukraine Declaration

Ukraine Peace Summit Switzerland: The final document blames Russia for the war's widespread suffering and destruction, and calls for Ukraine to regain control over occupied territories, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and Azov Sea ports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Ukraine Peace Summit 2024 | Photo: AP
A summit aimed at ending the war in Ukraine has concluded in Switzerland, with dozens of countries committing to Ukraine's territorial integrity. However, several countries, including India, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Indonesia, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates, did not sign the final communique.

The summit, attended by over 90 countries and international organisations, aimed to create broad support for a peace process. The final document blames Russia for the war's widespread suffering and destruction, and calls for Ukraine to regain control over occupied territories, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and Azov Sea ports.

From Putin To Netanyahu: How Masculinity Shapes Narratives Of War

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

The document also refers to Russia's invasion as a "war", a label which Moscow has rejected. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the summit's results, saying they would be communicated to Moscow ahead of a second peace summit.

However, Russia has dismissed the Swiss event as a waste of time, and President Vladimir Putin has set conditions for a ceasefire, including Ukraine's withdrawal from four regions which Russia partially occupies and claims to have annexed.

The summit was hosted by Switzerland, which said that the vast majority of participating countries signed the final communique. Notable absences included Russia, which was not invited, and China, which is Russia's biggest backer.

Some of those gathered in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock were not Ukraine's closest supporters, including Saudi Arabia, whose foreign minister has warned that Ukraine will have to make difficult compromises, and Kenya, which spoke out against recent sanctions on Russia.

