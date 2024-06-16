National

Madhya Pradesh: Houses Of 11 Demolished After Cops Find Beef In Refrigerator, 1 Arrested

Mandla Superintendent of Police said that a team was rushed to the spot where they found 150 cows tied in the accused' backyard.

Representative File Image
The demolished houses were built on government land. Photo: Representative File Image
info_icon

Houses of 11 persons built on government land were demolished in Madhya Pradesh's tribal-dominated Mandla in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as part of action against illegal beef trade in the state.

Mandla Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha told news agency PTI that the action came after cops received a tip-off about several cows being held captive for slaughter in Bhainwahi area in Nainpur.

Saklecha said that a team was rushed to the spot where they found 150 cows tied in the accused' backyard. "Cow meat was recovered from refrigerators in the homes of all the 11 accused. We also found animal fat, cattle skin and bones, which were stuffed in a room," he added.

The meat recovered was confirmed to be beef by the local government veterinarian. The samples were also sent to Hyderabad for secondary DNA analysis, the SP said. "The houses of the11 accused were demolished as they were on government land," he added.

Following the recovery of the cows and the beef, Saklecha said an FIR was registered in connection to the matter, adding that one of the accused had been arrested while hunt for other 10 persons is underway.

"The 150 cows have been sent to a cattle shelter. Bhainswahi area had become a hub of cow smuggling for some time now. Cow slaughter in MP is punishable with a jail term of seven years," Saklecha said.

Notably, as per police sources, two of the accused also have criminal history and the process to find out about the background of the remaining persons was being carried out. All the accused are Muslims, news agency PTI cited sources as saying.

(With PTI inputs)

