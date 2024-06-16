International

Russian Forces Storm Detention Centre To Free Staff Taken Hostage, Kill IS-Linked Inmates

The hostages at the pre-trial detention centre in Rostov-on-Don were reportedly uninjured, said Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service.

AP
Russian policemen and Rosguardia servicemen gather not far from a pretrial detention center in Rostov-on-Don. Photo: AP
info_icon

Security forces in southern Russia stormed a detention centre on Sunday, killing inmates who had taken two members of the staff hostage, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported.

The hostages at the pre-trial detention centre in Rostov-on-Don were reportedly uninjured, said Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service.

The news agency's report said that the hostages had been "liquidated", with other media reports suggesting that at least some prisoners were killed.

Earlier, six hostage takers were in the central courtyard of the Rostov region's Detention Centre No.1, state news agency TASS reported citing sources in law enforcement. The hostage takers were reportedly armed with penknife, a rubber baton and a fire ax.

Among the prisoners are those who also have been accused of having links to the Islamic State (IS) group, the report said.

In the recent years, IS have carried several attacks on Russian soil, including the most recent one in March where a shooter opened fire at crowd at a concert hall in suburban Moscow. The gunman had killed 145 people.

