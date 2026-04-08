US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran Accepts Two-Week Ceasefire With US And Israel

US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: It has been 39 days since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, here are the latest updates.

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US Israel Iran War News LIVE Updates Today
Negotiations between the sides are expected to begin Friday in Islamabad. Both the US and Iran described the step as a short-term ceasefire. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
The conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran saw a sudden pause on April 7 when President Trump announced a two-week suspension of US strikes. The move came after he warned of major attacks on Iranian infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened by his 8pm ET deadline. Trump said the suspension was conditional on Iran allowing the complete, immediate and safe reopening of the strait, following talks with Pakistani leaders who proposed the extension. Iran’s foreign minister stated that safe passage would be possible for two weeks through coordination with its armed forces, provided attacks stop. Israel has also agreed to halt its strikes on Iran as part of the arrangement. Negotiations between the sides are expected to begin Friday in Islamabad. Both the US and Iran described the step as a short-term ceasefire.
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US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: UN chief welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, urges full compliance

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Guterres urged all parties to comply with international law and follow the terms of the ceasefire to help move toward lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.

He said an end to hostilities is urgently needed to protect civilian lives and reduce human suffering.

Dujarric also confirmed that the UN chief’s personal envoy, Jean Arnault, is in the region to support efforts toward lasting peace.

US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Israeli shelling reported in south Lebanon after truce statement

Al Jadeed TV reported that Israeli forces shelled the town of Baraachit in southern Lebanon.

The reported attack follows Netanyahu’s statement that the regional ceasefire between the US, Israel and their allies does not include Lebanon.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who mediated the deal, said the parties had agreed to an “immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere”.

US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel confirms ceasefire with Iran, excludes Lebanon

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will suspend strikes on Iran for two weeks, on the condition that Iran immediately opens the straits and stops all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region.

It also confirmed that the two-week ceasefire does not apply to Lebanon.

The statement added that Israel supports US efforts to ensure Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat, noting that Iran does not currently possess nuclear weapons, unlike Israel.

US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel backs US-Iran ceasefire, says Hezbollah conflict not part of deal

US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Kugelman says Pakistan pulls off major diplomatic win in Iran

Michael Kugelman said Pakistan secured one of its biggest diplomatic wins in years, defying doubts about its ability to handle a complex, high-stakes effort.

He added that the key outcome was helping avert a potential catastrophe in Iran.

US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Iran, Oman allowed to charge Strait of Hormuz transit fees

Iran and Oman will be allowed to charge fees on ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz under a two-week ceasefire deal mediated by Pakistan, according to the Associated Press.

AP, citing an unnamed regional official, reported that Iran plans to use the funds for reconstruction. It was not clear how Oman would use its share.

The official, who was directly involved in the negotiations, spoke anonymously as they were not authorised to discuss internal discussions.

Iran and Oman both have territorial rights over the Strait of Hormuz.

US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Islamic Resistance in Iraq pauses operations for two weeks post deal

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a group of Iran-backed armed factions, said it will halt its operations in Iraq and the wider region for two weeks. The move comes after a ceasefire between th e US and Iran was announced.

US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Pentagon announces press briefing on Operation Epic Fury after ceasefire deal

The US Defense Department will hold a news conference after President Trump’s ceasefire announcement.

The Pentagon says US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine will speak to journalists about “Operation Epic Fury” at 8am local time on Wednesday morning [12:00 GMT].

US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: White House releases Trump statement which announces two-week suspension of US attacks on Iran

The White House has posted a statement from President Donald J. Trump on Iran.

Trump said: “Following my conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan, and subject to Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I have agreed to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”

He described the move as “a double sided ceasefire” and said the two-week period would allow a 10-point proposal from Iran to be finalised. Trump added that the US and Iran had already agreed on almost all points of past contention and that the pause would help reach a long-term agreement.

US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Oil prices have dropped after the announcement of the ceasefire between Iran and the US

Markets have rallied and oil prices have come down, Alex Holmes of the Economist Intelligence Unit told Al Jazeera. But he said too much certainty cannot be placed on whether the announced ceasefire will hold.

“So key to watch will be any signs coming from the Israelis, the Iranians and other parties over whether this ceasefire will hold,” Holmes said.

“There’s going to be a big gap to bridge in negotiations so the markets are still in wait-and-see mode,” he said.

“And even though they have moved, obviously prices of oil are still a lot higher than they were in late February,” he said.

According to Reuters, US crude futures dropped around 16 percent to $94.59 a barrel, while Brent futures also slid 15 percent to $92.35 per barrel after news of the ceasefire.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei surged about 5 percent while South Korea’s Kospi rose 6 percent, triggering a halt in trading.

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