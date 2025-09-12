Efforts to build an alternative to the West had always existed. The Cold War was the conflict between two diametrically opposite world views. The break-up of the former Soviet Union in 1991 led to the victory of capitalism and the West. Today, the US remains the only superpower. But Russia has not given up. Starting with Yevgency Primakov in the late 1990s, the idea of Russia-India-China (RIC) getting together was always on Kremlin’s agenda. RIC did not really take off, though Moscow is keen to revive it now. The SCO and BRICS are all part of an effort to present an alternative narrative to developing countries chaffing under a system that has failed to address their concerns. The Global South wants an alternative and is looking toward China and Russia to provide the leadership. India, which has been veering towards the US since the last 25 years or so, had not embraced either BRICS or the SCO with enthusiasm as they are regarded as anti-US groupings. Some felt that India was the fifth columnist in BRICS, with its public and repeated assertions that it was not interested in creating an alternative to the US dollar. Trump as is well known is scathing in his criticism of BRICS and has been threatening 100 to 200 per cent tariffs on countries that seek to weaken the US dollar. Russia and China are hoping that Trump’s 50 per cent tariffs on India could wean India away from the US. Both Russia and China have roundly condemned US tariffs against India.