Elections

Bypolls 2024: Counting Of Votes For 26 Assembly Seats Across 13 States On June 4 | Details

Bypolls 2024: The states where the by-elections were held on various assembly seats included Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

PTI
Bypoll results for 26 Assembly States on June 4.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The results for by-elections on 26 assembly seats held across 13 states alongside Lok Sabha polls will be announced tomorrow on June 4. It included six constituencies in Himachal Pradesh where Congress MLAs were disqualified for rebellion against their government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier announced that these by-elections will coincide with the Lok Sabha polls, which were held from April 19 to June 1.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar flanked by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu gestures during announcement of the schedule for General Elections 2024, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 16, 2024. - PTI
Elections 2024 Dates: Full Schedule Of Bypolls To 26 Assembly Constituencies

BY Outlook Web Desk

The states where the by-elections were held on various assembly seats included Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Himachal Pradesh bypolls:

The bypolls in Himachal Pradesh were held on six assembly seats including Dharamshala, Lahaul and Spiti, Sujanpur, Barsar, Gagret, and Kutlehar. The polls were held on June 1 along with the Lok Sabha elections on these seats.

Congress expresses confidence about winning all five vacant assembly seats in Gujarat - null
Cong Confident Of Good Show In Gujarat Assembly Bypolls, But Yet To Announce Candidates

BY PTI

The bypolls were held following the disqualification of Congress MLAs including Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Rajinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chaitanya Sharma, and Devinder Kumar for going against the party whip during a crucial vote on the state budget.

BJP four candidates for the UP bypolls - null
UP Assembly Bypolls: BJP Announces Candidates For Four Seats

BY PTI

Gujarat bypolls:

The bypolls in Gujarat were held on  five assembly constituencies on May 7 as the incumbent MLAs resigned to join the BJP. The bypoll for the Karnal seat in Haryana, vacated by former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was held on May 25.

Bihar, UP, Karnataka, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tripura bypolls:

The bypolls were also held for the Agiaon assembly seat in Bihar, Duddhi in Uttar Pradesh, Baranagar in West Bengal in May and June.

Himachal's BJP leadership with disqualified Cong MLAs and independent MLAs who joined BJP| - PTI
BJP Fields All Ex-Congress MLAs For Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat Bypolls | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

The bypolls for the Gainsari assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh was held on May 25 following the demise of SP MLA Shiv Pratap Yadav. Meanwhile, the Gandey seat in Jharkhand and Lucknow East in Uttar Pradesh bypolls was held on May 20 due to resignations and unfortunate events.

In Karnataka and West Bengal, the by-elections for Shorapur and Bhagwangola seats respectively was held on  May 7 following the passing of sitting MLAs.

The Bagidora seat in Rajasthan and Akola West in Maharashtra was held on April 26 due to resignations and the passing of MLAs.

The bypolls for Ramnagar assembly seat in Tripura was held on April 19 after the demise of BJP MLA Surajit Datta.

Besides, the bypoll for the Vilavancode seat in Tamil Nadu, which became vacant due to the resignation of Congress MLA S Vidyadharini, was held on April 19.

