Elections 2024 Dates: Full Schedule Of Bypolls To 26 Assembly Constituencies

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, March 16, announced the schedule for Lok Sabha and four state assembly elections and bypolls to 26 assembly constituencies.
According to the ECI, the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place in seven phases, beginning April 19 and ending on June 1, with the counting of votes on June 4. Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES
Apart from Lok Sabha and assembly polls in four states - Sikkim, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh - bypolls will take place in 26 assembly constituencies, coinciding with the phases of the general polls.
Here's Full Schedule Of Bypolls
State - Assembly Contituency - Corresponding Phase
Bihar - Agiaon (SC) - Phase 7 (June 1)
Gujarat - Vijapur - Phase 3 (May 7)
Gujarat - Khambhat - Phase 3 (May 7)
Gujarat - Vaghodia - Phase 3 (May 7)
Gujarat - Manavadar - Phase 3 (May 7)
Gujarat - Porbandar - Phase 3 (May 7)
Haryana - Karnal - Phase 6 (May 25)
Jharkhand - Gandey - Phase 5 (May 20)
Maharashtra - Akola - Phase 2 (April 26)
Tripura - Ramnagar - Phase 1 (April 19)
Uttar Pradesh - Dadraul - Phase 4 (May 13)
Uttar Pradesh - Lucknow East - Phase 5 (May 20)
Uttar Pradesh - Gainsari - Phase 6 (May 25)
Uttar Pradesh - Duddhi (ST) - Phase 7 (June 1)
West Bengal - Bhagawangola - Phase 3 (May 7)
West Bengal - Baranagar - Phase 7 (June 1)
Telangana - Secunderabad Cantt (SC) - Phase 4 (May 13)
Himachal Pradesh - Dharamshala - Phase 7 (June 1)
Himachal Pradesh - Lahaul & Spiti - Phase 7 (June 1)
Himachal Pradesh - Sujanpur - Phase 7 (June 1)
Himachal Pradesh - Barsar - Phase 7 (June 1)
Himachal Pradesh - Gagret - Phase 7 (June 1)
Himachal Pradesh - Kutlehar - Phase 7 (June 1)
Rajasthan - Bagidora - Phase 2 (April 26)
Karnataka - Shorapur - Phase 3 (May 7)
Tamil Nadu - Vilavancode - Phase 1 (April 19)
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, addressing a press conference on Saturday said that a concerning factor in the elections is "plummeting political discourse", adding that Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations will be strictly dealt with.
Hate speeches, private life criticism, misleading advertisements should be completely avoided, CEC Rajiv Kumar said in an appeal to political parties. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar asked parties to "be civilised".