Bangalore Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE Updates: Early Trends Shortly

Lok Sabha constituencies of Bengaluru (Bangalore) are among those in focus from Karnataka in the 2024 general elections of India, counting of votes for which is currently underway

Tejasvi Surya
Lok Sabha constituencies of Bengaluru (Bangalore) are among those in focus from Karnataka in the 2024 general elections of India, counting of votes for which is currently underway.

Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka, is divided into four Lok Sabha constituencies, including Bangalore North, Bangalore South, Bangalore Central, and Bangalore Rural. Known as the "Silicon Valley of India," Bangalore is a major hub for information technology, innovation, and education.

Early trends to be out shortly

Bangalore Rural:

Bangalore North:

Bangalore South:

Bangalore Central:

Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha Seat The Bangalore Rural Parliamentary constituency is represented by DK Suresh of the Congress. The voting for this constituency took place on April 26, 2024. DK Suresh, a two-time Lok Sabha winner, was fielded again by the Congress, while Cholenahalli Nanjappa Manjunath contested for BJP.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DK Suresh secured victory with 8,77,712 votes, defeating Ashwathnarayangowda of BJP by a margin of 2,07,229 votes. Similarly, in the 2014 elections, DK Suresh clinched victory with 6,52,626 votes, defeating Muniraju Gowda P of BJP, with a margin of 2,31,476 votes.

Bangalore North Lok Sabha Seat

The Bangalore North Parliamentary constituency, went to polls on April 26, 2024. Shobha Karandlaje is contested for BJP, MV Rajeev Gowda represented Congress, and Govindaiah stood for BSP.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DV Sadananda Gowda of BJP emerged victorious with 8,21,934 votes, defeating Krishna Byregowda of INC, with a margin of 1,46,100 votes. Similarly, in the 2014 elections, DV Sadananda Gowda secured victory with 7,17,355 votes, defeating C Narayana Swamy of INC by a margin of 2,28,999 votes.

Bangalore South Lok Sabha Seat

Voting for Bangalore South Parliamentary constituency took place on April 26, 2024. Tejasvi Surya, the sitting MP, contested for BJP again, while Sowmya Reddy represented Congress.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Tejasvi Surya of BJP emerged victorious with 7,36,605 votes, defeating BK Hariprasad of Congress, with a margin of 3,29,233 votes. In the 2014 elections, Ananth Kumar of BJP secured victory with 6,33,312 votes, defeating Nandan Nilekani of INC by a margin of 2,28,332 votes.

Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Seat


Bangalore Central, one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka went to polls on April 26, 2024. PC Mohan, a two-time Lok Sabha winner, was fielded by the BJP party, while Mansoor Ali Khan contested for Congress.


In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PC Mohan of BJP emerged victorious with 6,01,170 votes, defeating Rizwan Arshad of Congress, with a margin of 69,974 votes. Similarly, in the 2014 elections, P C Mohan secured victory with 5,56,710 votes, defeating Rizwan Arshad of INC by a margin of 1,37,234 votes.

