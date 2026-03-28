Your Gateway To IPL 2026: Must-Read Indian Premier League Stories Ahead Of RCB Vs SRH Opener Today

Summary of this article
Indian Premier League 2026 to not feature any opening ceremony
Royal Challengers Bengaluru host SunRisers Hyderabad at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in match 1
Follow assorted pre-tournament stories and photos before IPL 2026 begins
As opposed to the glitzy, ornate ways of every year, the 2026 edition of Indian Premier League will kick off in a muted, sombre manner. There will be no opening ceremony and hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will pay tribute to the 11 fans who tragically lost their lives in the stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, 2025.
RCB players will wear practice jerseys bearing the number 11 during the warm-up, followed by black armbands during the match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Further, eleven seats at the stadium's P1 stand will remain permanently unoccupied in remembrance of the departed souls.
Apart from the usual previews and stats-rich copies available elsewhere, here is a curated list of pre-tournament stories and photos to go through before IPL 2026 gets underway:
Why IPL Teams Command Such High Valuations
The recent billion-plus-US-dollar sales of Rajasthan Royals (USD 1.63 billion) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (USD 1.78 billion) is a reflection of the behemoth the IPL has become. But why have the teams' valuations skyrocketed in less than two decades? Let's understand in depth.
IPL 2026 Sixes Prediction
Sixes are one of the most vital and entertaining aspects of T20 cricket, and IPL has been the perfect platform for batters to smack deliveries out of the park willy-nilly. The numbers bear witness to this. Here is a season-wise breakdown of sixes hit, and our prediction of the batter most likely to crack the most maximums in the 2026 season.
Five Lesser-Known Names Expected To Sparkle
The IPL acts as a bridge to the Indian national team. It provides uncapped players a platform to perform against international stars. Recent seasons demonstrate this clear path to the senior squad. Players like Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy earned India caps shortly after successful IPL campaigns, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi is in the reckoning already at the age of 15.
The 2026 season offers another chance for domestic players to break through. Here's a look at five uncapped players, who will make their debut in the upcoming edition and have the propensity to shine on the big stage.
Aryaman Birla's Remarkable IPL Journey
Son of billionaire Indian business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aryaman Birla has been named as the chairman of RCB after the Aditya Birla Group-led sale. The 28-year-old has played domestic cricket for Madhya Pradesh alongside current RCB skipper Rajat Patidar and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.
He was also a part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) squad for two years - 2018 and 2019. From not getting even a single game with RR to now having a team of his own, here is a look at Aryaman's fascinating journey.
Prithvi Shaw Eyes Redemption
What does a prodigy do when things suddenly stop working out? Prithvi Shaw chose to fight, and for him it wasn’t just about working hard, but about working “three times” harder. Back in blue with Delhi Capitals for this season, he is looking to climb his way back into India’s blue.
Training Session Snapshots
Under the watchful eye of head coach Andy Flower, the RCB camp has focused on integrating new signings like Venkatesh Iyer and Jordan Cox in its practice sessions. A standout moment from the nets featured Virat Kohli taking on an unconventional role, providing throw downs and even bowling to his opening partner Phil Salt to help the Englishman refine his pull shots against short-pitched deliveries. Kohli was also seen launching breathtaking shots.
Greatest Catches In IPL History
While the IPL is often celebrated for massive sixes and rapid centuries, its legacy is equally defined by defensive brilliance. Over the years, players like Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, and AB de Villiers have proven that matches are frequently won in the air, rather than just off the bat. Here's a look back at the greatest catches ever taken in the tournament.
Prodigy Talk: Case Study Of Future Stars
The IPL, over its 18-season run, has given a platform to several ‘wunderkinds’ who would go on to become bona fide legends. This archetypal “IPL prodigy” – the unknown teenager who walks into a dressing room full of international stars and attracts the spotlight – has been present since the very first edition.
Some of them crumble under the weight of expectations later in their career. Others go on to become generational talents, household names, and even benchmarks for the future. Let’s look at case studies of some well-known IPL prodigies.
Players Who Abandoned PSL For IPL
The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) flagship Pakistan Super League (PSL) tried to to rope in those global cricketers who got unsold in the IPL every year. However, this move by the PCB is now backfiring on them as may of the leftover players, who were supposed to take part in the PSL, are now snubbing the league to head over to the IPL as injury replacements. Here's a list of such players this season.
How Big Is IPL Money?
The IPL is hardly just a league anymore. It has swelled into a platform economy of sorts, taking a big slice in the global cricket pie and spoken of in the same breath as the NBA and the English Premier League. How big is the Indian club-based T20 league exactly? Here's a detailed look in monetary terms.
How Many More Games Will MS Dhoni Play?
MS Dhoni is arguably the most successful captain in IPL history. The wicket-keeper batter, before giving captaincy reins of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Ruturaj Gaikwad, led the franchise to five titles, making it the joint-most successful one alongside Mumbai Indians.
Dhoni retired from international cricket back in 2019 and is now at the fag end of his IPL career too. Speculations are ripe that this could be the last season of Dhoni in CSK colours, and the trade of another prominent wicket-keeper batter, Sanju Samson, in the camp states that the franchise has finally started looking beyond the talismanic MS Dhoni.
Virat Kohli And IPL: A Beginner's Guide
Sometimes, when a player goes on to achieve all-time great status like Virat Kohli has, the frailties of his early days turn blurry. The towering collection of laurels make many forget the uncertain, hopeful eyes of the past that did not know the scale of stardom that lay on the horizon.
Though he joined RCB soon after leading India to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2008, Kohli did not have a particularly good start to his IPL journey. The then 19-year-old averaged a lowly 15.00 in the opening season at a below-par strike rate of 105.09. Today, Kohli stands as the only player to have represented the same franchise in every single IPL season, and is the highest run-scorer in the league's history by far.
RCB Vs SRH Precursor
With both teams' bowling line-ups less than ideal, RCB and SRH will rely on the likes of Kohli, Phil Salt and Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head respectively to fire in the inaugural match of the edition. Check out our reading of where the two teams stand and what they would look to do in the game.
When does IPL 2026 start?
IPL 2026 starts on Saturday, March 28 with a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and SunRisers Hyderabad at 7:30pm IST.
How many teams will play IPL 2026?
Ten teams are competing for the IPL 2026 title.
Who are the defending champions?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions, having won the IPL title for the first time in 2025.