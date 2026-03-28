Your Gateway To IPL 2026: Must-Read Indian Premier League Stories Ahead Of RCB Vs SRH Opener Today

Players Who Abandoned PSL For IPL

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) flagship Pakistan Super League (PSL) tried to to rope in those global cricketers who got unsold in the IPL every year. However, this move by the PCB is now backfiring on them as may of the leftover players, who were supposed to take part in the PSL, are now snubbing the league to head over to the IPL as injury replacements. Here's a list of such players this season.