IPL 2026: A Look At The Greatest Catches In The History Of Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League has seen some of the best catches ever taken in the history of the game. Here's a look at a few of them ahead of the IPL 2026

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Outlook Sports Desk
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AB De Villiers' catch to dismiss Alex Hales during IPL 2018. Photo: iplt20.com
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The IPL 2026 season is set to commence from March 26

  • The IPL has witnessed some of the greatest fielders in the game's history

  • Check the best catches ever taken in the history of IPL below

The Indian Premier League (IPL) returns for its 19th edition on March 28, 2026, as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The IPL 2026 promises intense and exciting cricketing action which the fans have never witnessed before.

Since its inception in 2008, the league has evolved from a mere domestic competition into a global sporting phenomenon. It has redefined entertainment for audience, merging cricket with it and blending elite athletic competition with high-stakes drama.

While the IPL is often celebrated for massive sixes and rapid centuries, its legacy is equally defined by defensive brilliance. The IPL has set a new global standard for fielding, transforming the boundary rope into a stage for spectacular acrobatics. Over the years, players like Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, and AB de Villiers have proven that matches are frequently won in the air rather than just off the bat.

From Kieron Pollard's gravity-defying boundary hauls to Virat Kohli's record 117 catches, the competition continues to reward agility and innovation. As the 2026 season kicks off with an expanded schedule of 84 matches, fans can expect the next chapter of iconic catches that have become a hallmark of the league's enduring history. Amid this, here's a look back at the greatest catches ever taken in the history of IPL.

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Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) Vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Often cited as the greatest catch in the tournament’s history, this was essentially a fielding miracle. In the 8th over of the second innings, Kevon Cooper looked to accelerate the run chase by lofting a delivery from off-spinner Harbhajan Singh high toward the long-on boundary. The shot had significant power and seemed destined to clear the ropes for a six.

Fielding at long-on, Pollard plucked the ball out of the air one-handed, realized his momentum was taking him over the boundary, threw the ball back in, stumbled, regained his balance, and dove forward to complete the catch.

AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018

Dubbed "The Spiderman Catch" by Virat Kohli, this effort saw De Villiers leap vertically at the deep mid-wicket boundary. In the 18th over of the run chase, Hales launched a powerful shot off the bowling of Moeen Ali. The ball appeared to be a certain six, headed well over the deep mid-wicket boundary.

De Villiers, stationed right on the edge, sprinted to his right and leaped high into the air. He showed incredible hang-time, extending his right hand to pluck the ball while his entire body was suspended above the field. Most impressively, he managed to land back inside the boundary cushions without losing his balance.

Chris Lynn (Kolkata Knight Riders) Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2014

With RCB needing 6 runs off 3 balls, AB de Villiers struck a powerful shot toward the mid-wicket boundary. Chris Lynn, who was running back, actually slipped and fell on his back. Despite being on the ground, he arched his body backward and intercepted the ball mid-air, somehow keeping his feet away from the boundary rope.

Trent Boult (Delhi Daredevils) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2018

Known more for his bowling, Boult produced a moment of magic at the boundary. In the 11th over of the chase, Kohli was batting on 30 and looking to accelerate. Facing a full toss from Harshal Patel, Kohli used his trademark wrists to whip the ball powerfully toward the deep backward square leg boundary.

Running to his left at deep square leg, Boult realized the ball was flying past him. He executed a full-length backward dive, caught the ball one-handed in his wrong hand (right hand), and landed just inches away from the rope.

Suresh Raina (Gujarat Lions) Vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2016

Raina, popularly called the best fielder in IPL history, scalped a catch that defined his agility. A sharp edge from Ajinkya Rahane flew toward the first slip at lightning speed. Raina, diving horizontally to his left, stuck out his hand and the ball stuck. It was a classic reflex catch that showcased why he is one of India's greatest-ever fielders.

Q

When is IPL 2026?

A

The IPL 2026 season will commence from March 28, Saturday.

Q

How many teams are there in IPL 2026?

A

Ten teams will participate in the IPL 2026.

Q

Who are the defending champions of IPL?

A

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending IPL champions.

Q

Who are the most successful teams of IPL?

A

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the most successful teams of IPL with five titles each.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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