IPL Sixes, Past And Present: Season-Wise Breakdown, 2026 Prediction Of Player Fancied To Hit Most Maximums

IPL 2026 opens with RCB vs SRH, but all eyes are on the sixes. Last season saw a record 1,294 maximums, and with power hitters aplenty, let’s see which player is predicted to hit the most sixes this year

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Indian Premier League sixes 2026 prediction season-by-season breakdown
File photo of the Indian Premier League trophy. | Photoo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sixes have become the defining spectacle of the Indian Premier League

  • Last season producing a record 1,294 maximums, more than double the tally from 2008

  • Read below to see which player is predicted to hit the most sixes in IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will start on Saturday, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The world’s most popular franchise league starts after India’s victorious campaign in the T20 World Cup. Cricket fans will be treated to another display of mammoth scores, sixes raining down on the stands, and stunning death bowling.

Sixes are one of the most vital and entertaining aspects of T20 cricket, and IPL has been the perfect platform for batters to smack deliveries out of the park willy-nilly. The numbers bear witness to this. Last year saw 1294 maximums, which is more than double the 622 sixes from the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

The number of sixes touched four figures in 2022, and since then, it has continued to rise year by year. Although the proposed 84-match expansion did not materialise, there’s a good chance that this year’s IPL will also see an increase in the number of maximums.

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IPL Season-by-Season Breakdown of Sixes Hit

YearMatchesSixes
2025731294
2024721260
2023741124
2022741062
202160687
202060734
201960784
201860872
201760705
201660638
201560692
201460714
201376672
201276731
201174639
201060585
200959506
200859622

IPL 2026: Who Will Hit the Most Sixes?

The IPL has no shortage of power hitters. Indian stars like Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh, and Abhishek Sharma are known for their penchant for hitting huge maximums whenever they get a chance. However, it’s one of the overseas players who we predict to top the six-hitting charts in IPL 2026: Nicholas Pooran.

The West Indies star, who plays for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), is one of the biggest hitters of the ball in the IPL. After slamming 36 sixes in 14 innings in 2024, he hit 40 maximums in IPL 2025 – the most that season.

This year, too, Pooran will likely hit more than three dozen sixes, and we predict that he will hit the most maximums in IPL 2026.

Q

How many sixes were hit in IPL 2025?

A

IPL 2025 saw a record 1,294 sixes, more than double the 622 maximums hit in the inaugural 2008 edition.

Q

How has the number of sixes in the IPL evolved over time?

A

The tally crossed 1,000 sixes in 2022 and has risen steadily every year since, reflecting the league’s growing power‑hitting culture.

Q

Who is predicted to hit the most sixes in IPL 2026?

A

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants) is tipped to lead the six‑hitting charts again, after topping the list in 2025 with 40 maximums.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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