In terms of balls per six, Pooran has hit 139 sixes off 1145 balls in 2024 so far. That comes up to 8.23 balls per six, while Gayle had a rate of 7.50 balls per maximum for his record, as he faced 1012 deliveries for his 135 sixes in 2015. Pooran's sixes have come from 57 innings in 2024, as against Gayle's 36 innings in 2015.