WI Vs SA: Nicholas Pooran Goes Past Suryakumar Yadav In Most Sixes List In T20Is - Check Full List

West Indies' dashing batter Nicholas Pooran made it to third in the list of most sixes hit in the T20Is after his scintillating knock against South Africa in the 1st T20I. On Friday, August 23, Pooran was awarded the Player of the Match award thanks to his knock of 65 runs off 26 balls. (Streaming| More Cricket News)
His knock included two fours and seven sixes, at the Brian Lara Stadium.
Before this, Pooran was seventh in the list. After this knock, the West Indian west past the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler with only New Zealand's Martin Guptill (173) and India's Rohit Sharma (205) ahead of him.
Most sixes in T20Is
Rohit Sharma – 205 sixes in 159 T20Is
Martin Guptill – 173 sixes from 122 T20Is
Nicholas Pooran – 139 sixes from 96 T20Is
Jos Buttler – 137 sixes from 124 T20Is
Suryakumar Yadav – 136 sixes from 71 T20Is
The Nicholas Pooran Show
South Africa posted a defiant 175-run target to chase for the home team. However, WI ran away with a seven-wicket win. Pooran's 26-ball 65 proved too much for the Proteas.
The second T20I will be played on Sunday, August 25 and the hosts will be looking to claim the series with another win.