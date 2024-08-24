West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs RSA Match On TV And Online

Takin 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, the West Indies cricket team is gearing up for the second clash against South Africa on August 25, 2024 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. (More Cricket News)
The Windies lost their two-match Test series against the Proteas 1-0. The first Test ended in a draw, while the second saw them defeated by 40 runs. South Africa demonstrated exceptional defense, with Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj leading the bowling attack.
In the first T20I, the West Indies won by seven wickets, thanks to Nicolas Pooran's unbeaten 65 off 26 balls and Matthew Forde’s three-wicket haul.
West Indies Vs South Africa T20I Squad:
West Indies: Johnson Charles(w), Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Alick Athanaze, Sherfane Rutherford, Matthew Forde, Fabian Allen
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton(w), Wiaan Mulder, Patrick Kruger, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman, Jason Smith, Bjorn Fortuin, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka
Live streaming details of WI Vs RSA 2nd T20I match
When is the West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?
The second T20I match between West Indies and South Africa is slated for August 25, Sunday (12:30 AM IST August 26) to be held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.
Where to watch the West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I match in India?
The West Indies Vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be available to live-stream on the FanCode app and website in India. Unfortunately, the matches will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.
Where to watch the West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I match in South Africa?
The West Indies Vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be broadcast on SuperSport Channel (201) in South Africa.