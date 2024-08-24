Cricket

WI Vs SA 1st T20I: West Indies Captain Rovman Powell Hits Out At His Side's 'Unacceptable' Rustiness

The Windies won by seven wickets in Friday's T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series

Rovman Powell, West Indies, Cricket
West Indies skipper Rovman Powell
info_icon

Rovman Powell insists West Indies must not get too far ahead of themselves after what he saw as an "unacceptable" level of rustiness against South Africa. (More Cricket News)

The Windies won by seven wickets in Friday's T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

They have now won five of their last six T20Is against the Proteas, having bounced back from a three-wicket defeat at the T20 World Cup in June.

However, Powell was far from happy with what he saw, with South Africa posting a competitive 174-7 - Tristan Stubbs top-scoring with 76 and Patrick Kruger adding 44.

Powell said: "I think it's always good to go 1-0 up. We bowled well in the powerplay and though we let them off a bit, we were good with the bat.

"The guys look a bit rusty, which is unacceptable at this level.

West Indies National Cricket Team. - X | Windies Cricket
WI Vs RSA, T20Is: Key Players Rested As West Indies 'Reset' For South Africa Series - Check Squads

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"To be honest, a lot of talk is around the next T20 World Cup but we have to play one game at a time and see different players. We have to stay in the moment and the 2026 T20 World Cup is too far for us."

Shai Hope's 51 and Alick Athanaze's 40 got the Windies' chase off to a strong start, paving the way for Nicholas Pooran to take centre stage with an unbeaten 65, which included reeling off four straight sixes in one over.

"I just felt like Shai and Alick put South Africa under pressure in the powerplay," said Pooran, who was named Player of the Match.

"At the ten-over mark, we knew it was a better wicket and my job was simple and I just had to take on my match-ups.

"With rain around, the first ten overs were tricky when South Africa batted. Stubbs and Kruger played well, but we knew the wicket would get better."

Along with Stubbs' performance with the bat, one other bright spark for South Africa in their defeat was teenager Kwena Maphaka, who claimed his maiden international wicket.

"Maphaka has a lot of X-factor and is really young," said Proteas captain Aiden Markram. "He has hunger when you speak to him off the field and he wants to win games for South Africa."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Mushfiqur Rahim Falls On 191 Against PAK In Rawalpindi
  2. WI Vs SA 1st T20I: West Indies Captain Rovman Powell Hits Out At His Side's 'Unacceptable' Rustiness
  3. West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs RSA Match On TV And Online
  4. Dinesh Karthik Suggests This Name As R Ashwin's Future Replacement In Team India
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4, Live Score: SL's Lead Crosses 100 As ENG Eye Wickets At Old Trafford
Football News
  1. La Liga: 'Frustrated' Bellingham Suggests 'His Body Needs Rest' After Sustaining Calf Injury
  2. India-U17 Vs Indonesia-U17, Friendly: Blue Colts Fine-Tune For Bali Clash Ahead Of SAFF Championship
  3. Ligue 1: PSG Thrash Montpellier 6-0 - In Pics
  4. PSG 6-0 Montpellier: Bradley Barcola Ready To Replicate Difference Maker Mbappe At Paris Saint-Germain
  5. Football Transfers: Sergi Roberto Completes Como Move After Barcelona Exit
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  2. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
  4. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Fired Two Members Of His Staff Over His Positive Steroid Tests In March
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report
  2. Day In Pics: August 24, 2024
  3. Helicopter Flying From Mumbai To Hyderabad Crashes In Pune; 4 Injured
  4. Punjab: NRI Shot At 3 Times In Front Of Family By Unidentified Men; FIR Filed Against Ex-Wife | Video
  5. Telangana: Authorities Demolish Nagarjuna's N-Convention Centre In Hyderabad; Actor Calls It 'Wrongful'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  2. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  3. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
  4. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  5. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
World News
  1. As Botswana Finds World’s Second Largest Diamond, A Look At Koh-i-Noor’s Story
  2. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  3. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  4. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
  5. Pakistan To Experiment With New Currency Notes Made Of Polymer Plastic
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report