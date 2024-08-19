Cricket

WI Vs RSA, T20Is: West Indies Rested Key Players For South Africa Series - Check Squads

West Indies vs South Africa series will mark the return of hard-hitting batter Shimron Hetmyer and spin-bowling allrounder Fabian Allen

West Indies National Cricket Team. Photo: X | Windies Cricket
Andre Russell will miss West Indies' three-match T20 International series against the visiting South Africa, starting Friday (August 23). The 36-year-old swashbuckling all-rounder, according to Cricket West Indies, has asked for "a period of rest and recovery". (More Cricket News)

Also missing from the Windies 15-member squad are former captain Jason Holder and their T20 World Cup 2024 vice-captain Alzarri Joseph. Roston Chase has been named deputy to Rovman Powell.

While confirming the squad, Miles Bascombe, Director of Cricket, said: "Andre Russell requested a period of rest and recovery as well as Jason Holder who played five back-to-back five Tests against England and South Africa. During this period, they will work closely with the CWI science and medicine team."

The West Indies vs South Africa series will mark the return of hard-hitting batter Shimron Hetmyer and spin-bowling allrounder Fabian Allen. Hetmyer, who didn't get a single game during the T20 World Cup, last played a T20I in December 2023, against England. Allen missed the cut for the tournament but did feature in their home series against the Proteas, in the run-up to the mega event.

South Africa, who lost to India in the T20 World Cup final, have already named their squad for the series. The Proteas are also without some big names, including Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, and David Miller.

Windies head coach Daren Sammy, however, labelled the South African 15 a strong side and said that the series is an "excellent opportunity for our team to reset and refocus with our game plan."

"We have played them recently and had mixed results, so this should be an exciting and important series," Sammy added. "I'm confident in the squad we've selected, and with eyes already on the next T20 World Cup in 2026, I know the guys will be keen to show their hunger for success."

South Africa claimed the preceding two-match Test series 1-0 thanks to a thrilling 40-run win in the second match at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The first match at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad ended in a draw.

West Indies squad for South Africa T20Is: Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase (vc), Alick Athanaze, Fabian Allen, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

South Africa squad for West Indies T20Is: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

All three T20Is, scheduled for August 23, 24 and 27, will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. These matches will be part of double-headers with the Women's Caribbean Premier League, which kicks off on August 21.

Women's Caribbean Premier League Schedule:

Aug 21: Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, 1st Match

Aug 22: Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women, 2nd Match

Aug 23: Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, 3rd Match

Aug 25: Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women, 4th Match

Aug 26: Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Barbados Royals Women, 5th Match

Aug 27: Barbados Royals Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women, 6th Match

Aug 29: Final

Both South Africa's tour of West Indies 2024 and the Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024 will be streamed live on FanCode.

