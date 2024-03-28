Cricket

Andre Russell Backs KKR Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit After Ex-Player's Criticism

David Wiese, who now plies his trade for Namibia, claimed that many foreign players in the roster of KKR were frustrated by Chandrakant Pandit's tough style of functioning during last year’s IPL

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
X%2F%40KKRiders
Kolkata Knight Riders team Photo: X/@KKRiders
info_icon

Senior all-rounder Andre Russell on Thursday supported Kolkata Knight Riders’ head coach Chandrakant Pandit, whose coaching style was termed “militant” by former KKR all-rounder David Wiese. (Full IPL 2024 Coverage)

Chandrakant Pandit with Mitchell Starc during a Kolkata Knight Riders practice session. - PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra
Player Revolt Against KKR Coach Pandit? Wiese Makes Sensational 'Militant' Claims

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Wiese, who now plies his trade for Namibia, claimed that many foreign players in the roster of KKR were frustrated by Pandit's tough style of functioning during last year’s IPL.

However, Jamaican Russell, an integral part of KKR’s core group, sounded different.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer. - X/KKRiders
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Had Butterflies In My Stomach From The 17th Over, Says Shreyas Iyer

BY PTI

Advertisement

“We’ve been working with him from last year. I think when you're working with a coach for the first time, you have to make sure that you adjust to their philosophy. There have to be rules. We are professionals. So, we don't complain,” said Russell during the pre-match press meet here.

“I try to do the best for this franchise. He's been doing an amazing job, and we've gotten coming back as well,” he added.

Pandit, who is known as a disciplinarian, had taken over as KKR coach ahead of IPL 2022 after Brendon McCullum accepted England’s head coach job.

Advertisement

“He (Pandit) is known in India as a very militant type of coach. He is very strict, very disciplinarian that type of stuff.

“Sometimes in franchise cricket, when you have overseas guys, who’ve played all over the world, they don’t need anyone coming and telling them how they need to behave, what they need to wear and what they need to do the whole time.

"So, that was tough,” said Wiese on the podcast ‘Hitman for Hire: A year in the life of a franchise cricketer’ recently.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World Live: PV Sindhu Beats Huang Yu-Hsun In Madrid Spain Masters Round Of 16
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita