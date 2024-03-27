Cricket

Player Revolt Against KKR Coach Pandit? Wiese Makes Sensational 'Militant' Claims

The Namibian allrounder also said that some foreign players did not like Pandit's strict way of working and did not want to be dictated what to wear and what to do.

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chandrakant Pandit with Mitchell Starc during a Kolkata Knight Riders practice session. PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach Chandrakant Pandit is back in the news after veteran allrounder David Wiese, who was with the franchise last year, talked about issues that overseas players faced due to Pandit's style of working. (More Cricket News)

Opening up about KKR's last season in the Indian Premier League on 'Hitman for Hire: A year in the life of a franchise cricketer' podcast, Wiese said that the team members were facing issues behind the scenes.

"Guys weren't happy with certain things that were going on, and a lot of the times, it was a tough changing room. There was a new coach coming in and he liked to do things a certain way, and that didn't sit well with the players."

“Guys were frustrated because a lot changed, and the coach brought in things that he thought would bring success. But as an overseas player, they sometimes don't sit well. He's known in India as a fairly militant type of coach, a strict disciplinarian. The overseas guys who've played all over the world don't need someone coming in and telling him how to behave and what to wear and what to do. I was chill with it, but there were players more stubborn than me,” said Wiese.

Pandit had replaced Brendon McCullum as the KKR coach last year but could not replicate his domestic success on the IPL scene as the franchise finished seventh in the league.

Pandit who led Madhya Pradesh to their maiden Ranji Trophy title had been in controversy earlier this year too. During this year's Ranji Trophy, a former Madhya Pradesh spinner Gaurav Yadav had alleged that Pandit threatened to never play him in the team and that he was sytematically ousted from the white ball setup.

