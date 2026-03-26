IPL 2026: Five Lesser-Known Names Expected To Sparkle In Season 19

Summary of this article
The IPL 2026 commences on March 28
The IPL is a platform of opportunity for Indian uncapped cricketers
For last few years, youngsters have impressed in their debut season itself
The Indian Premier League (IPL) returns for its 19th edition on March 28, 2026, as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The IPL 2026 promises intense and exciting cricketing action which the fans have never witnessed before.
Since its inception in 2008, the league has evolved from a mere domestic competition into a global sporting phenomenon. It has redefined entertainment for audience, merging cricket with it and blending elite athletic competition with high-stakes drama.
The IPL acts as a direct bridge to the Indian national team. It provides uncapped players a platform to perform against international stars. These young cricketers face high-pressure situations that domestic matches cannot replicate. National selectors use these performances to judge a player's mental toughness and skill.
Recent seasons demonstrate this clear path to the senior squad. Players like Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy earned India caps shortly after successful IPL campaigns. Their ability to bowl at high speeds, bat explosively or finish games was visible to a global audience. The league creates a talent pool that is ready for international cricket immediately.
The 2026 season offers another chance for domestic players to break through. Team India often rotates players to manage workloads during a busy calendar. This creates openings for top IPL performers to fill specific roles. Consistent performance in the league is now a primary requirement for a national call-up. The IPL has simplified the transition from state cricket to the highest level of the game.
The last two years of IPL has shown that players can make direct transitions from age group cricket or state leagues to IPL and make their impact straightaway.
Debutant Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history in the 2025 season as the youngest player to debut and score a century in the league. Playing for Rajasthan Royals, he smashed 101 runs off just 38 balls against Gujarat Titans, reaching his hundred in 35 deliveries. Priyansh Arya similarly impressed during his 2025 debut for Punjab Kings, scoring 475 runs across the season at a strike rate of 179.25.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi signaled his potential during the 2024 season with Kolkata Knight Riders, notably scoring 54 off 27 balls in his first innings against Delhi Capitals. It was his debut season as well. These players used the IPL's massive platform to demonstrate they could handle the pressure of elite-level cricket, immediately putting themselves in contention for higher honors
Here's a look at five uncapped players, who will make their debut in the upcoming IPL 2026 and can shine proving that they belong to the level and at the same time, make their contention to play for Team India prominent.
Kartik Sharma
Kartik Sharma is a 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan who became an overnight sensation during the IPL 2026 auction. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) acquired him for INR 14.20 crore, making him the joint-most expensive uncapped player in the league's history alongside teammate Prashant Veer. He is known for his aggressive right-handed batting and consistent power-hitting in the middle order. In domestic T20 cricket, he maintains a strike rate above 160 and has already recorded multiple centuries in both first-class and List A formats.
While he will face competition for a spot in a crowded middle order, he enters the season as a significant long-term prospect for the franchise. His rise from domestic cricket to a record-breaking IPL contract has marked him as one of the most anticipated young talents to watch this year.
Prashant Veer
Prashant Veer is a 20-year-old all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh who made history during the IPL 2026 auction. Chennai Super Kings signed him for INR 14.20 crore, making him the joint-most expensive uncapped player in the league alongside teammate Kartik Sharma. A left-handed batter and left-arm orthodox spinner, he is widely viewed as a long-term successor to Ravindra Jadeja.
Over the past year, Veer stood out as the Player of the Tournament in the Men’s U-23 State A Trophy, where he averaged 94.00 and took 18 wickets in seven matches. In the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he maintained a high strike rate of 169.69 and took nine wickets with an economy of 6.76.
In IPL 2026, Veer is expected to provide balance to the CSK middle order and stability in the bowling department. His ability to hit boundaries at a high strike rate and bowl economical spells makes him a valuable utility player for the franchise. Success in his debut season would likely put him on the fast track for a national team call-up.
Auqib Nabi
Auqib Nabi Dar is a 29-year-old bowling all-rounder from Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir, who became a major highlight of the IPL 2026 auction. Delhi Capitals (DC) acquired him for INR 8.40 crore following a fierce bidding war with Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. A right-arm medium-fast bowler known for his ability to swing the ball both ways, Nabi enters the IPL on the back of a historic domestic season.
He finished as the leading wicket-taker in the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy, claiming 60 wickets at a remarkable average of 12.56 and leading Jammu & Kashmir to their maiden title. In the shorter formats, Nabi has proven to be an equally effective player. During the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he took 15 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 7.41, including a standout 4/16 against Bihar. He also provides significant value with the bat, recently scoring a 114* off 82 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and contributing a crucial 42 in the Ranji semi-final.
His consistent domestic form has already led to praise from former captains and BCCI officials, making him a top contender for a national team call-up during India’s upcoming international tours.
Mangesh Yadav
Mangesh Yadav is a 23-year-old left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh who became one of the biggest stories of the IPL 2026 auction. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) signed him for INR 5.20 crore, which was more than 17 times his base price of INR 30 lakh. His rise follows a dominant performance in the 2025 Madhya Pradesh T20 League, where he was named Player of the Tournament after taking 14 wickets in just six matches for Gwalior Cheetahs.
He also made an impact in his debut domestic season for Madhya Pradesh, claiming three wickets in two Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches and scoring a quick 28 off 12 balls. Known for his ability to consistently clock 140 kmph and bowl sharp yorkers, Mangesh has transitioned from a tennis-ball freelancer to a multi-crore IPL prospect.
In IPL 2026, Mangesh is expected to play a vital role for the defending champions, RCB. With key bowlers like Yash Dayal ruled out for the season, he has a direct opportunity to break into the starting XI as a primary left-arm pace option.
Success in his debut season would justify RCB's significant investment and likely place him on the national selectors' radar for India's upcoming T20I assignments.
Mukul Choudhary
Mukul Choudhary is a 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan who emerged as a major uncapped pick for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The franchise secured him for INR 2.60 crore in the IPL 2026 auction after outbidding Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.
Choudhary gained national attention by scoring a 28-ball 54 against Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on the very day of the auction. He has built a reputation as a powerful middle-order finisher, maintaining a T20 strike rate of over 165. His domestic success includes scoring 617 runs in the Men’s State A Trophy with an average of 102.83, alongside strong performances in age-group cricket.
For the 2026 season, Choudhary is expected to compete for a spot in LSG’s middle order to provide late-innings acceleration. He models his game after MS Dhoni, having transitioned from a medium-pace bowler to a wicketkeeper early in his career.
A successful debut season would likely put him on the radar for the Indian national team’s white-ball squads. Consistent performances for LSG could establish him as a long-term wicketkeeping prospect for the franchise.
When is IPL 2026?
The IPL 2026 season will commence from March 28, Saturday.
How many teams are there in IPL 2026?
Ten teams will participate in the IPL 2026.
Who are the defending champions of IPL?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending IPL champions.
Who are the most successful teams of IPL?
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the most successful teams of IPL with five titles each.