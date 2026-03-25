Aryaman Birla's IPL Journey: From Warming RR's Bench To Owning RCB

Aryaman Birla played first-class for Madhya Pradesh from 2017-19, where he shared the dressing room with current RCB skipper Rajat Patidar and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Published at:
Aryaman Birla IPL journey
Kumar Mangalam Birla's Son Aryaman has been names new chairman of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise Photo: File
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Aryaman Birla - son of Kumar Mangalam Birla has been appointed as the new chairman of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise

  • Aryaman Birla has been teammates with current RCB skipper Rajat Patidar and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer during his cricket days

  • He was even picked in the Rajasthan Royals squad in 2018-19 but couldn't manage to play a game

A 28-year-old Aryaman Birla, who is the son of billionaire Indian business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla, has been named as the chairman of the popular IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

This decision comes after the RCB was sold to a consortium of business owners, including Aditya Birla Group, Blackstone Group's private equity arm BXPE, David Blitzer's Bolt Ventures, and the Times of India group for a whopping USD 1.78 billion, roughly amounting to INR 16,706 crore.

Interestingly Aryaman Birla is no mug to cricket as has played domestic cricket for Madhya Pradesh alongside current RCB skipper Rajat Patidar and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

He was also a part of the Rajasthan Royals for two years - 2018 and 2019. Unfortunately, he couldn't manage to play even a single game during his tenure for the franchise.

Aryaman Birla's Cricketing Journey

Aryaman Birla's cricket journey started with the Hampstead Cricket Club and the London Schools Cricket Association in England. He then came to Madhya Pradesh and represented the state in the CK Nayudu Trophy, where he scored 602 runs at an astonishing average of 75.25, including three tons.

Related Content
Champions Trophy 2025, RSA Vs ENG: England's Ben Duckett bats - | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
IPL Dispatch: RR, RCB Get New Owners In Whopping Deals; Ben Duckett Withdrawal Sparks Ban Talk
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli displays the Indian Premier League winners' trophy to the fans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - File/AP
RCB Sold To Birla, Times-Led Consortium For Record 1.78 Billion US Dollars
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli scored successive fifties in IPL 2025. - | Photo: X / RCB Tweets
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Responds To Viral London Travel Report With Hilarious Reply
IPL 2025 Final: RCB Victory Celebrations - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
RCB At IPL 2026: Key Facts, Fixtures, Best Finishes, Squad - Definitive Royal Challengers Bengaluru Preview
Related Content

His Ranji debut for MP came in 2017, where he featured in nine first-class matches, mostly in the 2018-19 season, and scored 414 runs. The fight against Bengal to save the match for MP was the highlight of his domestic career. It was during that time only, when he shared the dressing room with the likes of Rajat Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer.

After his impressive run in the Ranji Trophy, he was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018. He remained a part of the RR franchise for two seasons, but he could not get an opportunity to play, after which he took an indefinite break from cricket, citing anxiety.

New Beginning In Corporate

After shifting away from cricket, Aryaman Birla focused on his academics and pursued an MBA (Honours) from Harvard University and a Master's in Global Finance from Bayes Business School. He earlier had a degree in Commerce from Mumbai University.

After completing his studies, he joined his family business and quickly climbed up the corporate ladder to now sit on the Board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation, along with directorship roles in Grasim Industries and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail.

Return To IPL As Owner

After nine years, Aryaman Birla is back in the IPL, however, this time not as a player but as a franchise owner of one of the most popular franchises. The change of ownership comes at an important juncture for RCB as they have just won their maiden title last year and will enter this year as the defending champions.

He will be hoping to take the franchise to newer heights from here. In this first statement after the purchase, Aryaman Birla says, "It is a privilege to come together in this partnership to shape the next phase of growth for RCB. Together, we will continue to Play Bold, on the pitch, in the community, and for the fans who make RCB what it is.”

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Aryaman Birla's IPL Journey: From Warming RR's Bench To Owning RCB

  2. With A Price Tag Of 27 Crore, Rishabh Pant Again Becomes The Centre Of Attraction Ahead Of IPL 2026

  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa, 5th Women's T20I: Amelia Kerr Maiden T20I Ton Powers White Ferns To 92 Runs Victory

  4. 'We're Focused On Taking This Franchise To Greater Heights', KKR Set Vision At Knights Unplugged 3.0

  5. Bangladesh's New Selection Committee Chief Habibul Bashar Wants Long Term Return Of Barred Shakib Al Hasan

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  2. Mango, Cashew Farmers In Konkan Block Mumbai–Goa Highway Over Crop Losses, Demand Compensation

  3. Day In Pics: March 24, 2026

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

Entertainment News

  1. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  2. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  3. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  4. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  5. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Trump Hits Pause Button on Iran Strikes: Which Are The Biggest Unanswered Questions?

  2. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

  3. Trump Shifts Blame For Iran Strike, Says Pete Hegseth Led Push For Military Action

  4. Heritage Under Attack In Iran

  5. US-Israel Attack On Iran: A Timeline Of Nuclear Negotiations Before The Killing of Khamenei

Latest Stories

  1. West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

  2. Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. Rajasthan-based Actor Harshil Kalia Passes Away In Car Crash; Accident Captured On Camera

  5. Men's Giant Slalom WC: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen Bags Title In Norway

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump Claims Talks Under Way As Missiles Strike Israel And Tehran

  7. Chaitra Navratri Vs Sharad Navratri: Astrology, Spiritual Meaning & Major Differences

  8. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security