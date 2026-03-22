How Big Is IPL Money? Dissecting League's Global Sports Standing

Summary of this article
IPL's estimated valuation stood at around INR 76,100 crore in 2025
NFL is the biggest sports league in the globe currently
Royal Challengers Bengaluru expected to rake in over a billion US dollars upon sale
Vaibhav Suryavanshi bagged INR 1.10 crore contract in 2025 mega auction aged 13
Despite its name and claim to fame, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is hardly just a league anymore. The franchise-based tournament has swelled into a platform economy of sorts, taking a big slice in the global cricket pie. Founded in 2007 and launched the next year in response to the 'rebel' Indian Cricket League, IPL today is spoken of in the same breath as long-standing behemoths like the major American leagues.
The IPL has been enjoying a two-plus-month window in an otherwise cramped international cricket calendar. It has also impacted South Africa's SA20 and England's The Hundred in a big way, with several teams (all six in SA20's case) owned by franchises who field their flagship sides in the Indian competition. Further proof is in the pudding, reflected tangibly in the relevant numbers. How big is the Indian club-based T20 league exactly? Let us take a detailed look in monetary terms.
Valuation Games
The IPL is now competing on projected worth with some of the marquee leagues — football's leader English Premier League (EPL) for instance — and has already overtaken many prominent names which bear decades of sporting legacy. The cash-rich Indian league's estimated valuation stood at around INR 76,100 crore (8.1 billion US dollars) in 2025, according to consulting firm D and P Advisory's report.
That, after encountering a bump in the last two years. The report states that for the first time in its history, the IPL has faced back-to-back years of ecosystem valuation decline: from INR 92,500 crore in 2023 to 82,700 crore in 2024, and further down to the 76,100-crore figure in 2025.
The real money gaming ban, enacted by the Indian government via the Promotion & Regulation of Online Gaming Act, has been a marker of this slump. The ban has wiped out an entire revenue stream, taking away more than 1,500 crores of annual advertising and sponsorship spend from the IPL economy.
The United States' National Football League (NFL) and Major League Baseball (MLB) are ostensibly the two biggest leagues going around in the world. The NFL, for example, reported an overall revenue in excess of 23 billion US dollars in 2024, signifying a 14.1 per cent jump from the last year even after a century of operation.
Coming to conventional football, EPL had by far the highest revenue of Europe's top leagues at 8.50 billion US dollars, as per Deloitte's Annual Review of Football Finance 2025. The German Bundesliga, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A and French Ligue 1 followed, with the continent's top five leagues generating 23.63 billion dollars in overall revenue.
Franchise Power
The 10 franchises are the lifeline of the IPL, driving year-round engagement by cultivating loyal fandoms. According to investment bank Houlihan Lokey's findings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is currently the highest valued team in the league at USD 269 million, while Mumbai Indians (MI) is second at USD 242 million and Chennai Super Kings third at USD 235 million.
RCB's impending sale is garnering a lot of buzz. Former IPL commissioner and league mastermind Lalit Modi earlier said there can be "no better investment opportunity" he could think of than this, and that the franchise could set a new record for valuation. Talks are underway and bids of more than a billion US dollars have reportedly been made.
Internationally, NFL clubs continue to dominate the landscape, with 30 of the 32 clubs in the American league among Forbes' 50 most valuable sports teams list of 2025. The Dallas Cowboys rule the roost with a 13-billion US dollars valuation, while NBA's Golden State Warriors stand second at 11 billion USD.
Only four football clubs — Real Madrid (20th with 6.75 billion USD), Manchester United (tied 24th with 6.6 billion USD), Barcelona (42nd with 5.65 billion USD) and Liverpool (tied 48th with 5.4 billion USD) — feature in the top 50. The list included 12 NBA franchises and two teams each from Major League Baseball and Formula One (Ferrari and Mercedes).
Prize Money Evolution
As leagues' consolidated viewership rises, so do the stakes for victory. The 18th season of the IPL featured its highest-ever prize pool. As champions, RCB were awarded INR 20 crore, while the runners-up Punjab Kings received INR 12 crore. The rewards have more than quadrupled from the starting season, when the winner Rajasthan Royals received INR 4.8 crore, while the runner-up CSK earned INR 2.4 crore.
NHL's Super Bowl LIX featured a prize of 171,000 USD (approximately INR 1.61 crore today) to each Philadelphia Eagles player for winning the championship. Losing team Kansas City Chiefs' players earned 96,000 USD (INR 90.25 lakh) each.
Player Auction Dynamics
The IPL player auction is perhaps the most talked about financial aspect of the league, with players' salaries dissected and often even ridiculed by the general public. Swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is the most expensive cricketer in the tournament's history with an INR 27 crore price tag for Lucknow Super Giants.
Young, unheralded players frequently earn massive sums: RR's Vaibhav Suryavanshi is easily the most striking example, bagging an INR 1.10 crore contract at the 2025 mega auction aged 13.
Put in international perspective, however, the amounts loses their grandeur. Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's annual on-field earnings were pegged at a whopping 280 million US dollars (INR 2,632 crore at current exchange rates) by Forbes in 2025. Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain had paid 222 million euros (INR 2,406 crore at current exchange rates) back in 2017 as Neymar's release clause to acquire him from Barcelona.
When is IPL 2026?
The Indian Premier League 2026 season will commence from March 28, Saturday.
How many teams are there in IPL 2026?
Ten teams will participate in IPL 2026.
Who are the defending champions of IPL?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending IPL champions.
Who are the most successful teams of IPL?
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the most successful teams of IPL with five titles each.