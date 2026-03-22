How Big Is IPL Money? Dissecting League's Global Sports Standing

The IPL has been enjoying a two-plus-month window in an otherwise cramped international cricket calendar. It has also impacted South Africa's SA20 and England's The Hundred in a big way, with several teams (all six in SA20's case) owned by franchises who field their flagship sides in the Indian competition. Further proof is in the pudding, reflected tangibly in the relevant numbers. How big is the Indian club-based T20 league exactly? Let us take a detailed look in monetary terms.